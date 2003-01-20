Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Confidence
6.3
Kinoafisha Films Confidence
6.3

Confidence

, 2003
Confidence
USA, Canada, Germany / Crime, Drama, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Confidence
6.3

Synopsis

Jake Vig (Burns) is a consummate grifter about to pull his biggest con yet, one set to avenge his friend's murder. But his last scam backfired, leaving him indebted to a mob boss (Hoffman) and his enforcer.

Cast

Edward Burns
Edward Burns
Jake Vig
Rachel Weisz
Rachel Weisz
Lily
Andy Garcia
Andy Garcia
Gunther Butan
Dustin Hoffman
Dustin Hoffman
King
Paul Giamatti
Paul Giamatti
Gordo
Donal Logue
Donal Logue
Whitworth
Luis Guzmán
Luis Guzmán
Morris Chestnut
Morris Chestnut
Travis
Robert Forster
Robert Forster
Brian Van Holt
Brian Van Holt
Miles
Franky Gee
Leland Orser
Leland Orser
Lionel Dolby
Director James Foley
Writer Doug Jung
Composer Christophe Beck
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Canada / Germany
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2003
Online premiere 12 September 2003
World premiere 20 January 2003
Release date
5 June 2003 Russia 16+
11 September 2003 Czechia 15+
25 April 2003 Denmark 15
1 October 2003 France
8 January 2004 Germany
22 August 2003 Great Britain
8 January 2004 Greece
22 August 2003 Ireland 15A
5 June 2003 Kazakhstan
25 April 2003 USA
5 June 2003 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $15,000,000
Worldwide Gross $23,014,206
Production Lionsgate, Cinerenta Medienbeteiligungs KG, Ignite Entertainment
Also known as
Confidence, Ambiciones secretas, Афера, Afäär, Aferistai, Akros empisteftiko, Con Fidence, Confiança, Confidence - Coup in L.A., Confidence - huijaa henkesi edestä, Confidence - La truffa perfetta, Confidence - O Golpe Perfeito, Cu trei săptămâni în urmă, El Secreto, En toute confiance, Entrika, Laka lova, Lépéselőny, Povjerljivo, Przekręt doskonały, Άκρως εμπιστευτικό, Поверително, コンフィデンス, 偷天奇谋, 行騙天下, 行骗天下, Confidence – Coup in L.A.

Film rating

6.3
Rate 13 votes
6.6 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Interesting facts

For the sequence in which The King (Dustin Hoffman) first meets Jake (portrayed by Edward Burns) and Lily (portrayed by Rachel Weisz), Hoffman and Burns ran through the scene extensively. Weisz was kept out of those rehearsals because director James Foley wanted her to feel uneasy about how the moment might play out. Consequently, when Hoffman leans over and grabs her by the breast, Weisz's startled reaction is entirely genuine.

Similar films for Confidence

American Hustle
American Hustle History, Thriller, Drama
2013, USA
6.0
Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels
Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels Crime, Thriller
1998, Great Britain
7.0
Runaway Jury
Runaway Jury Drama, Thriller
2003, USA
6.0
Beautiful Creatures
Beautiful Creatures Comedy, Thriller, Crime, Drama
2000, Great Britain
5.0
Brother Nature
Brother Nature Comedy
2016, USA
4.0
The Brits Are Coming
The Brits Are Coming Comedy
2016, USA / Great Britain
4.0
Newlyweds
Newlyweds Romantic
2011, USA
6.0
Deception
Deception Action, Thriller
2008, USA
6.0
Purple Violets
Purple Violets Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2007, USA
6.0
Rocket Science
Rocket Science Comedy, Drama
2007, USA
6.0
Criminal
Criminal Comedy, Crime, Drama
2004, USA
6.0
Foolproof
Foolproof Crime, Action
2003, Canada
6.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Evil Dead Burn
Evil Dead Burn
2026, USA, Horror
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Spiked
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more