|5 June 2003
|Russia
|16+
|11 September 2003
|Czechia
|15+
|25 April 2003
|Denmark
|15
|1 October 2003
|France
|8 January 2004
|Germany
|22 August 2003
|Great Britain
|8 January 2004
|Greece
|22 August 2003
|Ireland
|15A
|5 June 2003
|Kazakhstan
|25 April 2003
|USA
|5 June 2003
|Ukraine
For the sequence in which The King (Dustin Hoffman) first meets Jake (portrayed by Edward Burns) and Lily (portrayed by Rachel Weisz), Hoffman and Burns ran through the scene extensively. Weisz was kept out of those rehearsals because director James Foley wanted her to feel uneasy about how the moment might play out. Consequently, when Hoffman leans over and grabs her by the breast, Weisz's startled reaction is entirely genuine.