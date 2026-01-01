Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
All films
Concert Films
Alphabetically
By year
By country
By genre
Animation
Anime
Ballet
Biography
Action
Western
War
Detective
Children's
Documentary
Drama
History
Catastrophe
Comedy
Concert
Short
Crime
Romantic
Mystery
Music
Musical
Film-Noir
Opera
Adventure
Compilation
Family
Fairy Tale
Theatrical
Sport
Reality-TV
Thriller
Horror
Sci-Fi
Festival
Fantasy
Adult
AL
Alla Pugacheva. Tot samyy koncert
AN
Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration
André Rieu's 75th Birthday Celebration: The Dream Continues
André Rieu’s 2024 Christmas Concert: Gold and Silver
André Rieu’s 2024 Maastricht Concert: Power of Love
BT
BTOB TIME: Be Together the Movie
BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE: ON STAGE - SEOUL
BA
Babymetal: Legend 43 - The Movie
BL
Blackpink world tour: Born pink in cinemas
Blackpink: The Movie
BO
Bolshoy teatr: Gala-koncert k 100-letiyu so dnya rozhdeniya Mayi Pliseckoy
CO
Coldplay Global Theatrical Listening Event
Coldplay Music of the Spheres - Live at River Plate
CU
Currentzis conducts Mahler No. 5
DA
David Gilmour Live at the Circus Maximus, Rome
Dawid Podsiadło – zapis koncertu 360* ze Stadionu Śląskiego w Chorzowie
EN
Encore Nights presents Bon Jovi
GO
Gorillaz: Song Machine Live from Kong
HO
Holding Back the Years: 40 Years of Simply Red, Live in Santiago
JO
Jonas Kaufmann at Arena di Verona
Jonas Kaufmann – It's Christmas
Jonas Kaufmann: Christmas with Friends
JU
Jung Kook: I Am Still
KU
Kurentzis: Mocart
LO
LOUNA: Pesni o mire. Kinokoncert
LS
LSO: Gardiner conducts Schubert, Mozart & Tchaikovsky
MD
MDNA World Tour
NC
NCT DREAM Mystery Lab: DREAM( )SCAPE in Cinemas
NCT Dream The Movie: In A DREAM
RA
Rachmaninoff-150: Matsuev, Spivakov
SA
Saken
SE
Seventeen World Tour in Japan: Live Viewing
Seventeen tour 'Follow' Again to Cinemas
Seventeen: Right Here - World Tour in Cinemas
ST
Stargazer: Astroscope
Stranger
TO
TOMORROW X TOGETHER: Hyperfocus
TOMORROW X TOGETHER: Koncert tura «ACT: PROMISE»
Tomorrow x Together VR Concert: Heart Attack
TE
Tears For Fears Live (A Tipping Point Film)
Teodor Currentzis: Verdi Requiem
TH
The Repentless Killogy
TheatreHD: Kurentzis: Rekviem. Mocart
TheatreHD: Noch musicAeterna v kino
ZA
ZAZ: The exclusive concert at the cinema
ZE
ZEROBASEONE THE FIRST TOUR (TIMELESS WORLD) IN CINEMAS
A-
a-ha - True North
J-
j-hope Tour 'HOPe on THE STAGE' in JAPAN: LIVE VIEWING
ЛЕ
Леонид Агутин. Cosmo life
ПЛ
Планета Билан
Animation
Anime
Ballet
Biography
Action
Western
War
Detective
Children's
Documentary
Drama
History
Catastrophe
Comedy
Concert
Short
Crime
Romantic
Mystery
Music
Musical
Film-Noir
Opera
Adventure
Compilation
Family
Fairy Tale
Theatrical
Sport
Reality-TV
Thriller
Horror
Sci-Fi
Festival
Fantasy
Adult
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree