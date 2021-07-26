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Poster of Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two
7.2
Kinoafisha Films Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two
7.2

Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two

, 2021
Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two
USA / Action, Animation, Crime / 18+
Poster of Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two
7.2

Synopsis

As Gotham City's young vigilante, the Batman, struggles to pursue a brutal serial killer, district attorney Harvey Dent gets caught in a feud involving the criminal family of the Falcones.

Cast

Jensen Ackles
Jensen Ackles
Bruce Wayne
Josh Duhamel
Josh Duhamel
Two-Face
Naya Rivera
Selina Kyle
Troy Baker
Joker
Laila Berzins
Sofia Falcone
Billy Burke
Billy Burke
Commissioner Gordon
Zach Callison
Young Bruce Wayne
David Dastmalchian
David Dastmalchian
Penguin
David Dastmalchian
David Dastmalchian
Penguin
Alyssa Diaz
Alyssa Diaz
Renee Montoya
John Di Maggio
John Di Maggio
Mad Hatter
Director Chris Palmer
Writer Bill Finger, Bob Kane, Jeph Loeb, Tim Sale
Composer Michael Gatt
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2021
Online premiere 26 July 2021
World premiere 26 July 2021
MPAA R
Production DC Entertainment, Warner Bros. Animation
Also known as
Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two, Batman: El largo Halloween - Parte 2, Batman: El largo Halloween, segunda parte, Batman: O Longo Dia das Bruxas, Parte 2, Batman: The Long Halloween, partie deux, Batman: The long Halloween, Teil 2, Batman: Uzun Cadılar Bayramı, 2. Bölüm, Μπάτμαν: Ατελείωτες απόκριες, μέρος 2ο, Бэтмен: Долгий Хэллоуин. Часть 2, 蝙蝠俠：漫長萬聖節 第二部曲, แบทแมน ฮาโลวีนที่ยาวนาน ตอนที่ 2, 배트맨 롱 할로윈 파트2, 蝙蝠侠：漫长的万圣节2, 배트맨: 더 롱 할로윈, 파트 투, Batman - The Long Halloween (Part 2), Batman the Long Halloween Part 2, Batman: O Longo Dia das Bruxas - Parte 2, 배트맨; 더 롱 할로윈, 파트 2

Cartoon rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
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