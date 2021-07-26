ProductionDC Entertainment, Warner Bros. Animation
Also known as
Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two, Batman: El largo Halloween - Parte 2, Batman: El largo Halloween, segunda parte, Batman: O Longo Dia das Bruxas, Parte 2, Batman: The Long Halloween, partie deux, Batman: The long Halloween, Teil 2, Batman: Uzun Cadılar Bayramı, 2. Bölüm, Μπάτμαν: Ατελείωτες απόκριες, μέρος 2ο, Бэтмен: Долгий Хэллоуин. Часть 2, 蝙蝠俠：漫長萬聖節 第二部曲, แบทแมน ฮาโลวีนที่ยาวนาน ตอนที่ 2, 배트맨 롱 할로윈 파트2, 蝙蝠侠：漫长的万圣节2, 배트맨: 더 롱 할로윈, 파트 투, Batman - The Long Halloween (Part 2), Batman the Long Halloween Part 2, Batman: O Longo Dia das Bruxas - Parte 2, 배트맨; 더 롱 할로윈, 파트 2