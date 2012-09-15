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Poster of The Black Dahlia Haunting: Director's Cut
3.5
Kinoafisha Films The Black Dahlia Haunting: Director's Cut
3.5

The Black Dahlia Haunting: Director's Cut

, 2012
The Black Dahlia Haunting
USA / Crime, Drama, Horror / 18+
Poster of The Black Dahlia Haunting: Director's Cut
3.5

Synopsis

While investigating the murder of her father by her blind younger brother, a young woman disturbs the vengeful spirit of Elizabeth Short, known in legend as "The Black Dahlia".

Cast

Devanny Pinn
Devanny Pinn
Holly Jenson
Britt Griffith
Dr. Brian Owen
Noah Dahl
Tyler Jenson
Alexis Iacono
Elizabeth Short - The Black Dahlia
Cleve Hall
The Black Dahlia Avenger
Brandon Slagle
Brandon Slagle
Malcolm
Jessica Cameron
Young Norma Jeane Baker
Sarah Nicklin
Sarah Nicklin
Detective Hoffman
Daniel Murawka
Detective Glenn Griffin
Tori Rachael
Dr. Owen's Receptionist
Director Brandon Slagle
Writer Brandon Slagle
Composer Isaias Garcia
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2012
World premiere 15 September 2012
Release date
15 September 2012 USA
Budget $2,000
Production Micro Bay Features, Pinnovating Productions, Zeroinside Films
Also known as
The Black Dahlia Haunting, Haunting Black Dahlia, La Dalia Negra, The Black Dahlia Haunting: Director's Cut, Чёрный георгин

Film rating

3.5
Rate 10 votes
3.4 IMDb
Updated 20 February 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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