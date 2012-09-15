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The Black Dahlia Haunting: Director's Cut
3.5
The Black Dahlia Haunting: Director's Cut
, 2012
The Black Dahlia Haunting
USA / Crime, Drama, Horror / 18+
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3.5
Synopsis
While investigating the murder of her father by her blind younger brother, a young woman disturbs the vengeful spirit of Elizabeth Short, known in legend as "The Black Dahlia".
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Cast
Devanny Pinn
Holly Jenson
Britt Griffith
Dr. Brian Owen
Noah Dahl
Tyler Jenson
Alexis Iacono
Elizabeth Short - The Black Dahlia
Cleve Hall
The Black Dahlia Avenger
Brandon Slagle
Malcolm
Jessica Cameron
Young Norma Jeane Baker
Sarah Nicklin
Detective Hoffman
Daniel Murawka
Detective Glenn Griffin
Tori Rachael
Dr. Owen's Receptionist
Director
Brandon Slagle
Writer
Brandon Slagle
Composer
Isaias Garcia
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 20 minutes
Production year
2012
World premiere
15 September 2012
Release date
15 September 2012
USA
Budget
$2,000
Production
Micro Bay Features, Pinnovating Productions, Zeroinside Films
Also known as
The Black Dahlia Haunting, Haunting Black Dahlia, La Dalia Negra, The Black Dahlia Haunting: Director's Cut, Чёрный георгин
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Film rating
3.5
Rate
10
votes
3.4
IMDb
Updated 20 February 2023
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