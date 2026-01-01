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Poster of Illustrious Corpses
7.4
Kinoafisha Films Illustrious Corpses
7.4

Illustrious Corpses

, 1975
Cadaveri eccellenti
Italy, France / Thriller, Detective, Crime / 18+
Poster of Illustrious Corpses
7.4

Cast

Lino Ventura
Lino Ventura
Inspector Amerigo Rogas
Tino Carraro
Chief of Police
Marcel Bozzuffi
The lazy
Paolo Bonacelli
Dr. Maxia
Alain Cuny
Alain Cuny
Judge Rasto
Maria Carta
Madame Cres
Luigi Pistilli
Cusan
Tina Aumont
The prostitute
Max von Sydow
Max von Sydow
Renato Salvatori
Police commisary
Paolo Graziosi
Galano
Director Francesco Rosi
Writer Tonino Guerra, Francesco Rosi, Lino Iannuzzi, Leonardo Sciascia
Composer Piero Piccioni
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy / France
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 1975
World premiere 12 February 1976
Release date
26 May 1976 France
13 February 1976 Italy
6 February 1977 Netherlands
12 February 1976 USA
MPAA PG
Production Produzioni Europee Associate (PEA), Les Productions Artistes Associés
Also known as
Cadaveri eccellenti, Illustrious Corpses, Arvokkaita ruumiita, Cadáveres excelentes, Cadáveres Ilustres, Cadáveres Incómodos, Cadavre de lux, Cadavres exquis, Die Macht hat ihren Preis, Die Macht und ihr Preis, Doorluchtige lijken, Excelentísimos cadáveres, Izuzetni lesevi, Izuzetni leševi, Kiváló holttestek, Magten og dens pris, Makten og dens pris, Szacowni nieboszczycy, The Context, Utsökta lik, Δολοφονίες διακεκριμένων, Височайши особи, Сиятельные трупы, 고귀한 희생, ローマに散る

Film rating

7.4
Rate 12 votes
7.3 IMDb
Listen to the
soundtrack Illustrious Corpses
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