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7.8
Kinoafisha
Films
Keedaa Cola
7.8
Keedaa Cola
, 2023
Keedaa Cola
India / Action, Comedy, Crime / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
7.8
Synopsis
A hilarious group that takes on a challenge of a lifetime when they decide to make quick money by planting a cockroach into a soft drink bottle. Will they hit the jackpot?
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Cast
Brahmanandam
Varadaraju
Raghu Ram
Shots
Vishnu Oi
Sikandar
Jeevan Kumar
Jeevan
Rag Mayur
Lancham
Chaitanya Madadi
Vaasthu
Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam
Naidu
Ravindra Vijay
CEO
Hari Kanth
Anil Lingampally
Ramana
Director
Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam
Writer
Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam
,
Shanthan Raj
Composer
Vivek Sagar
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 0 minute
Production year
2023
World premiere
1 November 2023
Release date
2 November 2023
Great Britain
15
3 November 2023
India
U/A 13+
3 November 2023
UAE
TBC
Worldwide Gross
$85,595
Production
VG Sainma
Also known as
Keedaa Cola
More
Film rating
7.8
Rate
13
votes
7.3
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Showtimes
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