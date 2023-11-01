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Poster of Keedaa Cola
7.8
Kinoafisha Films Keedaa Cola
7.8

Keedaa Cola

, 2023
Keedaa Cola
India / Action, Comedy, Crime / 18+
Poster of Keedaa Cola
7.8

Synopsis

A hilarious group that takes on a challenge of a lifetime when they decide to make quick money by planting a cockroach into a soft drink bottle. Will they hit the jackpot?

Cast

Brahmanandam
Varadaraju
Raghu Ram
Shots
Vishnu Oi
Sikandar
Jeevan Kumar
Jeevan
Rag Mayur
Lancham
Chaitanya Madadi
Vaasthu
Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam
Naidu
Ravindra Vijay
CEO
Hari Kanth
Anil Lingampally
Ramana
Director Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam
Writer Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam, Shanthan Raj
Composer Vivek Sagar
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2023
World premiere 1 November 2023
Release date
2 November 2023 Great Britain 15
3 November 2023 India U/A 13+
3 November 2023 UAE TBC
Worldwide Gross $85,595
Production VG Sainma
Also known as
Keedaa Cola

Film rating

7.8
Rate 13 votes
7.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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