Quotes
Al [Jack has accidentally "shot" The Boss's aunt and a bus driver and the three of them are on the run] What the fuck did you do, Jack? What the *fuck* did you do?
Jack I did nothing bad, Al. I didn't mean it!
Al We're dead meat.
[turns to Jack]
Al And it's your fault, you damn pill-popper!
Jack I just went like this!
[stretches his arms out in a T shape like a martyr - a bullet hits the car radio]
John Hold the wheel, Al!
[turns to Jack]
John Give me the gun, Jack!
John [Jack gives him the gun] This gun is *cursed*, now it won't kill innocent people any more!
[throws it out the window, where it shoots the final bullet into a pedestrian's back. The pedestrian falls to the floor, dead, dropping his hat]