Al [Jack has accidentally "shot" The Boss's aunt and a bus driver and the three of them are on the run] What the fuck did you do, Jack? What the *fuck* did you do?

Jack I did nothing bad, Al. I didn't mean it!

Al We're dead meat.

[turns to Jack]

Al And it's your fault, you damn pill-popper!

Jack I just went like this!

[stretches his arms out in a T shape like a martyr - a bullet hits the car radio]

John Hold the wheel, Al!

[turns to Jack]

John Give me the gun, Jack!

John [Jack gives him the gun] This gun is *cursed*, now it won't kill innocent people any more!