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Poster of La Leggenda di Al John e Jac
6.5
Kinoafisha Films La Leggenda di Al John e Jac
6.5

La Leggenda di Al John e Jac

, 2002
La Leggenda di Al John e Jac
Italy / Comedy, Crime, Action / 18+
Poster of La Leggenda di Al John e Jac
6.5

Cast

Aldo Baglio
Herbert
Giovanni Storti
John
Giacomo Poretti
Giacomo Poretti
Jack
Aldo Maccione
The Boss
Antonio Catania
Antonio Catania
Fred il cuoco
Giovanni Esposito
Giovanni Esposito
Frank 'Contropelo'
Ivano Marescotti
Ivano Marescotti
Capitano
Paolo Dell'Orto
Null
Giovanni Cacioppo
Giovanni Cacioppo
Tom 'Schiena di Legno'
Frank Crudele
Sam 'Mani di Merda'
Director Aldo Baglio, Massimo Venier
Writer Aldo Baglio, Paolo Cananzi, Walter Fontana, Giacomo Poretti
Composer Andrea Guerra
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2002
World premiere 13 December 2002
Release date
13 December 2002 Italy
Worldwide Gross $23,039,985
Production Agidi, Medusa Film, Tele+
Also known as
La leggenda di Al, John e Jack, The Legend of Al, John and Jack, Feledékeny gengszterek, O thrylos tou Al, John kai Jack, Once Upon a Time in New York: The Legend of Al, John & Jack, Приключения гангстеров в Нью-Йорке, Legenda o tri muškarca, افسانه ال جان جک, ماجرای آل جان جک

Film rating

6.5
Rate 14 votes
6.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Quotes

Al [Jack has accidentally "shot" The Boss's aunt and a bus driver and the three of them are on the run] What the fuck did you do, Jack? What the *fuck* did you do?
Jack I did nothing bad, Al. I didn't mean it!
Al We're dead meat.
[turns to Jack]
Al And it's your fault, you damn pill-popper!
Jack I just went like this!
[stretches his arms out in a T shape like a martyr - a bullet hits the car radio]
John Hold the wheel, Al!
[turns to Jack]
John Give me the gun, Jack!
John [Jack gives him the gun] This gun is *cursed*, now it won't kill innocent people any more!
[throws it out the window, where it shoots the final bullet into a pedestrian's back. The pedestrian falls to the floor, dead, dropping his hat]
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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