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6.8
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Common Creed: Trafficking
6.8
Common Creed: Trafficking
, 2024
Common Creed: Trafficking
USA / Action, Crime, Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.8
Synopsis
A Cleveland Detective, teams up with a Special Agency to save his daughter from a ruthless Russian mob. But in the heart of the risky investigation, he discovers an unforeseen and deadly nemesis that threatens to shatter all he holds dear.
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Cast
Javon Bates
Caine Barlett
Holly Shew
Liz
Hakeem Sharif
Sergeant Miles
Ashlee Lawhorn
Special Agent
Marc Ross
Issac
David Sollberger
Vladimir
Amanda Yanzanny
Hannah
Dasia Benton
Keisha Getty
Chad Stanton
Inmate
Steven P. Hamm
Mayor Roberto Ricci
Larry DiBartolomeo
Govenor Antonio Ricci
Lafette Fryerson
Bama
Director
Javon Bates
Writer
Javon Bates
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 46 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
16 August 2024
Release date
16 August 2024
Azerbaijan
16 August 2024
Bulgaria
16 August 2024
Kyrgyzstan
16 August 2024
Moldova
16 August 2024
Tajikistan
10 October 2024
USA
R
16 August 2024
Uzbekistan
Production
Javon Bates the Legacy Films, Shut'em Down Entetainment, Tomahawk Entertainment Group
Also known as
Common Creed: Trafficking
More
Film rating
6.8
Rate
11
votes
6.5
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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