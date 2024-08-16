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Poster of Common Creed: Trafficking
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Common Creed: Trafficking
6.8

Common Creed: Trafficking

, 2024
Common Creed: Trafficking
USA / Action, Crime, Drama / 18+
Poster of Common Creed: Trafficking
6.8

Synopsis

A Cleveland Detective, teams up with a Special Agency to save his daughter from a ruthless Russian mob. But in the heart of the risky investigation, he discovers an unforeseen and deadly nemesis that threatens to shatter all he holds dear.

Cast

Javon Bates
Caine Barlett
Holly Shew
Liz
Hakeem Sharif
Sergeant Miles
Ashlee Lawhorn
Special Agent
Marc Ross
Issac
David Sollberger
Vladimir
Amanda Yanzanny
Hannah
Dasia Benton
Keisha Getty
Chad Stanton
Inmate
Steven P. Hamm
Mayor Roberto Ricci
Larry DiBartolomeo
Govenor Antonio Ricci
Lafette Fryerson
Bama
Director Javon Bates
Writer Javon Bates
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 46 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 16 August 2024
Release date
16 August 2024 Azerbaijan
16 August 2024 Bulgaria
16 August 2024 Kyrgyzstan
16 August 2024 Moldova
16 August 2024 Tajikistan
10 October 2024 USA R
16 August 2024 Uzbekistan
Production Javon Bates the Legacy Films, Shut'em Down Entetainment, Tomahawk Entertainment Group
Also known as
Common Creed: Trafficking

Film rating

6.8
Rate 11 votes
6.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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