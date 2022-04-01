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Poster of Plast
6.6
Plast - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Plast
6.6

Plast

, 2022
Plast
Russia / Drama, Crime / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Plast
6.6
Plast - Trailer
Plast  Trailer

Cast

Vladimir Vdovichenkov
Vladimir Vdovichenkov
Slava
Kirill Käro
Kirill Käro
Zhenya
Viktoriya Bogatyryova
Viktoriya Bogatyryova
Olga
Sergey Makovetsky
Sergey Makovetsky
Sergey Yevgenyevich
Aleksandr Zlatopolskiy
Aleksandr Zlatopolskiy
Simeon Aleksiev
Yaroslav Efremenko
Ameliya Kulikova
Anya
Yevgeniy Tarasov
Yevgeniya Tereshchenko
Katya
Emila Yegorova
Dasha
Director Stanislav Sapachyov, Станислав Сапачёв
Writer Stanislav Sapachyov, Станислав Сапачёв
Composer Gleb Matveychuk
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 1 April 2022
World premiere 1 April 2022
Release date
14 April 2022 Russia Planeta Inform
Worldwide Gross $3,854
Production Studiya12
Also known as
Plast, Пласт

Film rating

6.6
Rate 14 votes
5.9 IMDb
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Plast - Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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