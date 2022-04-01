Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
6.6
Kinoafisha
Films
Plast
6.6
Plast
, 2022
Plast
Russia / Drama, Crime / 18+
Trailers
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
6.6
Plast
Trailer
Trailer
Cast
Vladimir Vdovichenkov
Slava
Kirill Käro
Zhenya
Viktoriya Bogatyryova
Olga
Sergey Makovetsky
Sergey Yevgenyevich
Aleksandr Zlatopolskiy
Simeon Aleksiev
Yaroslav Efremenko
Ameliya Kulikova
Anya
Yevgeniy Tarasov
Yevgeniya Tereshchenko
Katya
Emila Yegorova
Dasha
Director
Stanislav Sapachyov
,
Станислав Сапачёв
Writer
Stanislav Sapachyov
,
Станислав Сапачёв
Composer
Gleb Matveychuk
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 35 minutes
Production year
2022
Online premiere
1 April 2022
World premiere
1 April 2022
Release date
14 April 2022
Russia
Planeta Inform
Worldwide Gross
$3,854
Production
Studiya12
Also known as
Plast, Пласт
More
Film rating
6.6
Rate
14
votes
5.9
IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films
Film Trailers
All trailers
Plast
Trailer
0
0
All trailers
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Similar films for Plast
Sunflower
Drama
2021, Kazakhstan
6.0
Pobeg za mechtoy
Drama, Crime
2015, Russia
5.0
Dalyokie blizkie
Drama
2022, Russia
7.0
Vykhod
Drama, Crime
2009, Ukraine
5.0
Bumer: Film vtoroy
Crime, Drama
2005, Russia
6.0
Pop
Drama
2010, Russia
7.0
12
Thriller, Drama, Crime
2007, Russia
7.0
Mechanical Suite
Drama, Comedy, Crime
2001, Russia
6.0
Live and Remember
Drama
2008, Russia
6.0
Green Cats / Rohelised kassid
Drama
2017, Estonia
6.0
Pobeg iz Moskvabada
Drama
2015, Russia
5.0
Ivans Remembering Their Kinship
Drama
2019, Russia
6.0
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kassa nevest
2026, Russia, Romantic, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree