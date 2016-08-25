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Titanium White
3.8
Titanium White
, 2016
Wrobiony
Poland / Adventure, Crime, Thriller / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Filming locations
3.8
Synopsis
Dominik, a PhD student of the History of Art, goes to Porto Ercole, to survey the last works of great Michelangelo Caravaggio. Unexpectedly, Dominik deepens into mysterious series of criminal events.
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Cast
Steven Berkoff
Father Tornatore
Alessandra Mastronardi
Silvia
Torsten Voges
Professor
Gedeon Burkhard
Agent Buckley
Luca Calvani
Paolo
Daniel Olbrychski
Dean
Nathalie Rapti Gomez
Claudia
Fabio Troiano
Luigi
Giorgio Caputo
Teresa Lipowska
Mario Pupella
Piotr Adamczyk
Dominik
Director
Piotr Smigasiewicz
Writer
Piotr Smigasiewicz
Composer
Pawel Mykietyn
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Poland
Runtime
1 hour 36 minutes
Production year
2016
Online premiere
1 December 2023
World premiere
25 August 2016
Release date
19 August 2022
Poland
Budget
$5,000,000
Production
L'Isola Production, Little Tree Productions
Also known as
Wrobiony, Framed, Titanium White, Tytanowa biel
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Film rating
3.8
Rate
10
votes
3.8
IMDb
Updated 26 August 2024
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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