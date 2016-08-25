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Poster of Titanium White
3.8
Kinoafisha Films Titanium White
3.8

Titanium White

, 2016
Wrobiony
Poland / Adventure, Crime, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Titanium White
3.8

Synopsis

Dominik, a PhD student of the History of Art, goes to Porto Ercole, to survey the last works of great Michelangelo Caravaggio. Unexpectedly, Dominik deepens into mysterious series of criminal events.

Cast

Steven Berkoff
Steven Berkoff
Father Tornatore
Alessandra Mastronardi
Alessandra Mastronardi
Silvia
Torsten Voges
Professor
Gedeon Burkhard
Gedeon Burkhard
Agent Buckley
Luca Calvani
Luca Calvani
Paolo
Daniel Olbrychski
Daniel Olbrychski
Dean
Nathalie Rapti Gomez
Nathalie Rapti Gomez
Claudia
Fabio Troiano
Luigi
Giorgio Caputo
Teresa Lipowska
Mario Pupella
Mario Pupella
Piotr Adamczyk
Piotr Adamczyk
Dominik
Director Piotr Smigasiewicz
Writer Piotr Smigasiewicz
Composer Pawel Mykietyn
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Poland
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2016
Online premiere 1 December 2023
World premiere 25 August 2016
Release date
19 August 2022 Poland
Budget $5,000,000
Production L'Isola Production, Little Tree Productions
Also known as
Wrobiony, Framed, Titanium White, Tytanowa biel

Film rating

3.8
Rate 10 votes
3.8 IMDb
Updated 26 August 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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