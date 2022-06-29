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Poster of On the Edge
5.6
Kinoafisha Films On the Edge
5.6

On the Edge

, 2022
Entre la vie et la mort
Belgium, France, Spain / Crime, Drama, Thriller / 18+
Poster of On the Edge
5.6

Synopsis

One night, Leo, a Spaniard working in Brussels as a subway driver, sees a young man on the edge of the platform, just before he falls onto the tracks.

Cast

Marine Vacth
Marine Vacth
Virginie
Olivier Gourmet
Olivier Gourmet
Le commissaire
Fabrice Adde
Carl
Tibo Vandenborre
Arsen
Antonio de la Torre
Leo Castañeda
Nessbeal
Ben
Tibault Vandenborre
Arsen
Alexandre Bouyer
Ralph
Lila Jonas
Malika
Marie Papillon
Magali
Noé Englebert
Hugo
Director Giordano Gederlini
Writer Giordano Gederlini
Composer Laurent Garnier
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Belgium / France / Spain
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 11 November 2022
World premiere 29 June 2022
Release date
29 June 2022 France 12
28 July 2022 Greece
15 July 2022 Spain
6 January 2023 Taiwan
Worldwide Gross $438,000
Production Frakas Productions, Noodles Production, Fasten Films
Also known as
Entre la vie et la mort, On the Edge, Die Mörder meines Sohnes, Entre la vida y la muerte, Na krawędzi, O Maquinista, On the Edge - Entre la vie et la mort, Στα άκρα, Между жизнью и смертью, Між життям та смертю, 地下疑雲, Between Life and Death

Film rating

5.6
Rate 11 votes
5.7 IMDb
Updated 26 August 2024

Quotes

La juge Berini Some people don't ask questions.
Virginie Does that even exist?
La juge Berini The world's full of people who don't ask questions.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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