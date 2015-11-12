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Poster of Perevodchik
3.7
Perevodchik - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Perevodchik
3.7

Perevodchik

, 2015
Perevodchik
Russia / Crime, Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Perevodchik
3.7
Perevodchik - Trailer
Perevodchik  Trailer

Cast

Leonid Yarmolnik
Leonid Yarmolnik
Aleksandr Ilin
Aleksandr Ilin
Mariya Andreeva
Mariya Andreeva
Semyon Treskunov
Semyon Treskunov
Dmitry Astrakhan
Dmitry Astrakhan
Clara Lago
Clara Lago
Agata
Luiza-Gabriela Brovina
Luiza-Gabriela Brovina
Mikhail Shamigulov
Mikhail Shamigulov
Stanislav Duzhnikov
Stanislav Duzhnikov
Vladimir Koshevoy
Vladimir Koshevoy
Nikolay Kovbas
Nikolay Kovbas
Robert Kun
Lee
Director Alexey Nuzhny
Writer Nikolay Kovbas, Alexey Nuzhny
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2015
World premiere 12 November 2015
Release date
12 November 2015 Russia Централ Партнершип 16+
12 November 2015 Belarus
12 November 2015 Kazakhstan
12 November 2015 Ukraine
Production Sreda
Also known as
Perevodchik, Переводчик

Film rating

3.7
Rate 10 votes
4.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 

Film Trailers

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Perevodchik - Trailer
Perevodchik Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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