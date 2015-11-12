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3.7
Kinoafisha
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Perevodchik
3.7
Perevodchik
, 2015
Perevodchik
Russia / Crime, Drama / 18+
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3.7
Perevodchik
Trailer
Trailer
Cast
Leonid Yarmolnik
Aleksandr Ilin
Mariya Andreeva
Semyon Treskunov
Dmitry Astrakhan
Clara Lago
Agata
Luiza-Gabriela Brovina
Mikhail Shamigulov
Stanislav Duzhnikov
Vladimir Koshevoy
Nikolay Kovbas
Robert Kun
Lee
Director
Alexey Nuzhny
Writer
Nikolay Kovbas
,
Alexey Nuzhny
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 35 minutes
Production year
2015
World premiere
12 November 2015
Release date
12 November 2015
Russia
Централ Партнершип
16+
12 November 2015
Belarus
12 November 2015
Kazakhstan
12 November 2015
Ukraine
Production
Sreda
Also known as
Perevodchik, Переводчик
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Film rating
3.7
Rate
10
votes
4.2
IMDb
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Best Russian Films
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Perevodchik
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