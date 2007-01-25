Officer Degepse Hang in there while we continue to try to establish communication with the suspects.

Jason 'Jinx' Taylor You want help?

Officer Degepse Thank you, but we have the matter well at hand.

Jason 'Jinx' Taylor Oh you... you have their phone number?

Officer Degepse [getting flustered] No! They usually try to establish contact with us sometime around this point.

Jason 'Jinx' Taylor Maybe you should just call them.

Officer Degepse Thank you for your advice, but we'll have to wait for them to communicate with us. Okay?