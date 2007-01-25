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Poster of How to Rob a Bank
6.0
How to Rob a Bank - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films How to Rob a Bank
6.0

How to Rob a Bank

, 2007
How to Rob a Bank
USA / Thriller, Comedy, Crime / 18+
Trailers
Poster of How to Rob a Bank
6.0
How to Rob a Bank - Trailer
How to Rob a Bank  Trailer

Cast

Erika Christensen
Erika Christensen
Jessica
Gavin Rossdale
Simon
David Carradine
David Carradine
Nick
Leo Fitzpatrick
Gunman
Adriano Aragon
Fellow Officer
Renee Cohen
Hostage
Nikolo Koul
Britt Delano
Key Witness
Silke Fernald
Sabrina Machado
Terry Crews
Terry Crews
Officer DeGepse
Nick Stahl
Nick Stahl
Jinx
Director Andrews Jenkins
Writer Andrews Jenkins
Composer Didier Rachou
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 21 minutes
Production year 2007
Online premiere 25 January 2007
World premiere 25 January 2007
Release date
22 May 2008 Russia Top Film Distribution
22 May 2008 Belarus
22 May 2008 Kazakhstan
25 January 2007 USA
22 May 2008 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $1,006
Production Rick Lashbrook Films, Williamsburg Media Cult
Also known as
How to Rob a Bank (and 10 Tips to Actually Get Away with It), How to Rob a Bank, Banka Soygunu, Como Assaltar Um Banco, Como Roubar Um Banco, Cum sa jefuiesti o banca, How to Rob a Bank ...and 10 Easy Tips to Get Away with It, Jak obrabować bank, Jak vykrást banku, Jó tanácsok bankrablóknak, Kaip apiplėšti banką, Το μεγάλο ριφιφί, Как ограбить банк, バンク・クラッシュ

Film rating

6.0
Rate 12 votes
5.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Film Trailers

All trailers
How to Rob a Bank - Trailer
How to Rob a Bank Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Quotes

Officer Degepse Hang in there while we continue to try to establish communication with the suspects.
Jason 'Jinx' Taylor You want help?
Officer Degepse Thank you, but we have the matter well at hand.
Jason 'Jinx' Taylor Oh you... you have their phone number?
Officer Degepse [getting flustered] No! They usually try to establish contact with us sometime around this point.
Jason 'Jinx' Taylor Maybe you should just call them.
Officer Degepse Thank you for your advice, but we'll have to wait for them to communicate with us. Okay?
Jason 'Jinx' Taylor Alrighty then, but if you need their number just holler and I'll give it to you.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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