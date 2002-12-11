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6.1
Kinoafisha
Films
Shoemaker
6.1
Shoemaker
, 2002
Shoemaker
Russia / Comedy, Romantic, Crime / 18+
About
Showtimes
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Cast & Crew
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6.1
Cast
Sergey Gorobchenko
Viktoriya Tolstoganova
Valery Prokhorov
Semyon Furman
Yuriy Dumchev
Dmitriy Nazarov
Director
Vladimir Zaykin
Writer
Vladimir Zaykin
Composer
Oleg Emirov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 42 minutes
Production year
2002
World premiere
11 December 2002
Release date
11 December 2002
Russia
12+
Production
KinoProekt
Also known as
Bashmachnik, Башмачник
More
Film rating
6.1
Rate
10
votes
6
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Best Russian Films
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Showtimes
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