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Poster of Shoemaker
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Shoemaker
6.1

Shoemaker

, 2002
Shoemaker
Russia / Comedy, Romantic, Crime / 18+
Poster of Shoemaker
6.1

Cast

Sergey Gorobchenko
Sergey Gorobchenko
Viktoriya Tolstoganova
Viktoriya Tolstoganova
Valery Prokhorov
Semyon Furman
Yuriy Dumchev
Dmitriy Nazarov
Dmitriy Nazarov
Director Vladimir Zaykin
Writer Vladimir Zaykin
Composer Oleg Emirov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 2002
World premiere 11 December 2002
Release date
11 December 2002 Russia 12+
Production KinoProekt
Also known as
Bashmachnik, Башмачник

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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