Poster of An Inspector Calls
Рейтинги
7.5 IMDb Rating: 7.5
Kinoafisha Films An Inspector Calls

An Inspector Calls

An Inspector Calls 18+
Synopsis

When a young girl is found dead an inspector is sent to investigate a prosperous Yorkshire household. It emerges that each member of the family has a guilty secret - each one is partly responsible for her death.
Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 1954
World premiere 16 March 1954
Release date
16 March 1954 Great Britain
25 November 1954 USA
21 August 1961 USSR
Worldwide Gross $6,331,372
Production British Lion Film Corporation, Watergate Productions Ltd.
Also known as
An Inspector Calls, Det är från polisen, Det er fra politiet, Ein Inspector kommt, En inspektør ringer på, Está Lá Fora um Inspetor, Inspectorul de poliție, Inspektor je došao, Llama un inspector, Pan inspektor przyszedl, Un inspecteur vous demande, Váratlan vendég, Визит инспектора, Візит інспектора, 夜の来訪者
Director
Guy Hamilton
Cast
Alastair Sim
Jane Wenham
Brian Worth
Eileen Moore
Finn Cole
Film rating

7.5
7.5 IMDb
Quotes
Inspector Goole We don't live alone. We are members of one body. We are responsible for each other. And I tell you that the time will soon come when if men will not learn that lesson, then they will be taught it in fire and blood and anguish. Good night
