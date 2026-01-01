When a young girl is found dead an inspector is sent to investigate a prosperous Yorkshire household. It emerges that each member of the family has a guilty secret - each one is partly responsible for her death.
CountryGreat Britain
Runtime1 hour 20 minutes
Production year1954
World premiere16 March 1954
Release date
16 March 1954
Great Britain
25 November 1954
USA
21 August 1961
USSR
Worldwide Gross$6,331,372
ProductionBritish Lion Film Corporation, Watergate Productions Ltd.
Also known as
An Inspector Calls, Det är från polisen, Det er fra politiet, Ein Inspector kommt, En inspektør ringer på, Está Lá Fora um Inspetor, Inspectorul de poliție, Inspektor je došao, Llama un inspector, Pan inspektor przyszedl, Un inspecteur vous demande, Váratlan vendég, Визит инспектора, Візит інспектора, 夜の来訪者
Inspector GooleWe don't live alone. We are members of one body. We are responsible for each other. And I tell you that the time will soon come when if men will not learn that lesson, then they will be taught it in fire and blood and anguish. Good night