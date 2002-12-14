Menu
Рейтинги
6.4 IMDb Rating: 6.6
Rate
3 posters
Kinoafisha Films Dark Blue

Dark Blue

Dark Blue 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

A robbery homicide investigation triggers a series of events that will cause a corrupt LAPD officer to question his tactics.
Country USA / Germany
Runtime 1 hour 53 minutes
Production year 2002
Online premiere 4 July 2003
World premiere 14 December 2002
Release date
20 February 2003 Russia 16+
22 August 2003 Austria
20 August 2003 France
11 June 2003 Germany
4 July 2003 Great Britain 15
6 June 2003 Greece
14 December 2002 Italy
20 February 2003 Kazakhstan
21 February 2003 USA
20 February 2003 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $15,000,000
Worldwide Gross $12,150,301
Production United Artists, Intermedia Films, IM Filmproduktion
Also known as
Dark Blue, El Rostro Oscuro De La Ley, 4-29-92, A Face Oculta da Lei, Azul Escuro, Bleu sombre, Dark Steel, Hesaplaşma, Indagini sporche - Dark Blue, Modri angeli, Paravasi kathikontos, Policja, Prakeiktas metas, Prljavi plavci, Tamno plava, Temný stín nad L.A., The Plague Season, Tỉnh Ngộ, Tumesinine, Παράβαση καθήκοντος, Мръсно синьо, Похмурий сум, Проклятый сезон, ダーク・スティール, 私法行動
Director
Ron Shelton
Cast
Kurt Russell
Jim Cody Williams
Gregg Marc Miller
Scott Speedman
Brendan Gleeson
Cast and Crew
Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Goofs

In the sex scene involving the young detective and Beth, their underwear is visible beneath the bedclothes.

Quotes
Jack Van Meter Get the hell down from there. While you're grandstanding here the city is starting to burn. Jimmy, for Chrissakes!
Det. Sgt. Eldon Perry Jr. If the city is starting to burn, Jack, it's partly because of guys like you and me. And I may be a goddamm alcoholic but that doesn't mean I can't tell the truth - and I've got all the deep deep dirt right here. Somebody put the cuffs on me - let me start talking!
