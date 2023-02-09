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Poster of KIll me
6.8
Kinoafisha Films KIll me
6.8

KIll me

, 2023
KIll me
Kazakhstan / Crime, Comedy, Drama / 18+
Poster of KIll me
6.8

Cast

Zhanar Dugalova
Zhanar Dugalova
Aika
Yerkebulan Daiyrov
Yerkebulan Daiyrov
Bula
Tolepbergen Baisakalov
Aibol
Alekseĭ Shemes
Pavel
Merey Mukhtaruly
Es
Aslanbek Zhanbalaev
Baha
Director Yernar Nurgaliyev
Writer Azamat Abzhanov, Yernar Nurgaliyev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Kazakhstan
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 9 February 2023
Release date
9 February 2023 Kazakhstan 16+
Production Art Dealers
Also known as
KIll me, Zabij mnie, Умри или вспомни

Film rating

6.8
Rate 13 votes
6.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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