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6.8
Kinoafisha
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KIll me
6.8
KIll me
, 2023
KIll me
Kazakhstan / Crime, Comedy, Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Filming locations
6.8
Cast
Zhanar Dugalova
Aika
Yerkebulan Daiyrov
Bula
Tolepbergen Baisakalov
Aibol
Alekseĭ Shemes
Pavel
Merey Mukhtaruly
Es
Aslanbek Zhanbalaev
Baha
Director
Yernar Nurgaliyev
Writer
Azamat Abzhanov
,
Yernar Nurgaliyev
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Kazakhstan
Runtime
1 hour 40 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
9 February 2023
Release date
9 February 2023
Kazakhstan
16+
Production
Art Dealers
Also known as
KIll me, Zabij mnie, Умри или вспомни
More
Film rating
6.8
Rate
13
votes
6.5
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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