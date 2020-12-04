Menu
2 posters
Christmas Crossfire

Christmas Crossfire

Wir können nicht anders 18+
Christmas Crossfire - trailer
Christmas Crossfire  trailer
Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2020
Online premiere 4 December 2020
World premiere 4 December 2020
4 December 2020 Italy
Budget €4,000,000
Production DCM Pictures, Bucket, Boje Buck Produktion
Wir können nicht anders, Christmas Crossfire, Fuego cruzado por Navidad, Un très mauvais plan, Crăciun în bătaia puștii, En dödlig jul, Fanget i kryssilden, Fuoco incrociato a Natale, Karácsony kereszttűzben, Natal Debaixo de Fogo, Natal Sob Fogo Cruzado, Nie można inaczej, Noel Çatışması, Põgenedes, Τα πυρά των Χριστουγέννων, Рождественский переполох, やむなきこと
Detlev Buck
Kostja Ullmann
Kostja Ullmann
Peter Kurth
Sophia Thomalla
Peter Kurth
Detlev Buck
Sophia Thomalla
Quotes
[first lines]
Samuel [narrating] Out here in the country we're patient. We don't talk much, because nothing ever happens. But when something does happen, everybody talks. And everybody knows. And they'll never forget it, until you're six feet under.
Samuel Lots of folks can't handle that sort of thing, so they try not to care. Not even death scares them. Quite the opposite. They crave death. Nobody can escape it.
Christmas Crossfire - trailer
Christmas Crossfire Trailer
