|12 December 2002
|Russia
|Вест
|18+
|9 August 2002
|Belgium
|16
|25 June 2003
|France
|17 July 2003
|Germany
|16
|27 June 2003
|Great Britain
|10 April 2003
|Hungary
|27 June 2003
|Ireland
|18
|12 December 2002
|Kazakhstan
|9 August 2002
|Netherlands
|16
|9 August 2002
|South Korea
|9 August 2002
|USA
|12 December 2002
|Ukraine
During pre-production the website featured in the film was called Fear.com, even though the producers did not own that site in real life. They sought to acquire the domain from its owners, but were told it was not for sale at any price, resulting in the website's name in the film being changed to Feardotcom.com.
As Terry's boss makes his way to his car, he pulls out a cigarette, and the editing intermittently cuts between him bringing it to his mouth, the cigarette resting in his mouth, and there being no cigarette at all.