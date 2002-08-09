Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Feardotcom
Poster of Feardotcom
Рейтинги
3.7 IMDb Rating: 3.4
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Feardotcom

Feardotcom

FearDotCom 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

A New York City detective investigates mysterious deaths occurring 48 hours after users log onto a site named feardotcom.
Country Great Britain / Germany / Luxembourg / USA
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 2002
Online premiere 27 June 2003
World premiere 9 August 2002
Release date
12 December 2002 Russia Вест 18+
9 August 2002 Belgium 16
25 June 2003 France
17 July 2003 Germany 16
27 June 2003 Great Britain
10 April 2003 Hungary
27 June 2003 Ireland 18
12 December 2002 Kazakhstan
9 August 2002 Netherlands 16
9 August 2002 South Korea
9 August 2002 USA
12 December 2002 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $40,000,000
Worldwide Gross $18,902,015
Production MDP Worldwide, ApolloMedia Distribution, Fear.Com Productions Ltd.
Also known as
Feardotcom, Fear Dot Com, Miedo.punto.com, Angst im Netz: FearDotCom, Fear.com, Félelem.com, Korku nokta com, Medo Ponto com Br, Medo.com, Miedo Punto Com, Miedopuntocom, Murha.com, Parallax, Paura.com, Phovos.com, Terreur, Terreur point com, Terreur.com, Terreur.point.com, Terreurpointcom, www.strach, Страх.com, フィアー・ドット・コム, 拿命.COM
Director
William Malone
Cast
Stephen Dorff
Stephen Dorff
Stephen Rea
Stephen Rea
Udo Kier
Udo Kier
Jeffrey Combs
Nigel Terry
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Feardotcom
The Collector 6.9
The Collector (2009)
Fifty Shades of Black 4.6
Fifty Shades of Black (2016)
Far Cry 4.9
Far Cry (2008)
Crossroads 5.5
Crossroads (2002)
Mortal Kombat: Annihilation 3.7
Mortal Kombat: Annihilation (1997)
Batman & Robin 5.5
Batman & Robin (1997)
Barb Wire 5.2
Barb Wire (1996)
Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation 3.9
Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation (1994)
Police Academy: Mission to Moscow 3.5
Police Academy: Mission to Moscow (1994)
Superman IV: The Quest for Peace 3.9
Superman IV: The Quest for Peace (1987)
Jaws 3-D 4.2
Jaws 3-D (1983)
Hercules in New York 3.8
Hercules in New York (1970)

Film rating

3.7
Rate 11 votes
3.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Interesting facts

During pre-production the website featured in the film was called Fear.com, even though the producers did not own that site in real life. They sought to acquire the domain from its owners, but were told it was not for sale at any price, resulting in the website's name in the film being changed to Feardotcom.com.

Goofs

As Terry's boss makes his way to his car, he pulls out a cigarette, and the editing intermittently cuts between him bringing it to his mouth, the cigarette resting in his mouth, and there being no cigarette at all.

Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more