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Poster of Lightning Strikes Twice
6.5
Kinoafisha Films Lightning Strikes Twice
6.5

Lightning Strikes Twice

, 1951
Lightning Strikes Twice
USA / Drama, Crime / 18+
Poster of Lightning Strikes Twice
6.5

Cast

Richard Todd
Richard Trevelyan
Ruth Roman
Shelley Carnes
Zachary Scott
Harvey Turner
Mercedes McCambridge
Liza McStringer
Frank Conroy
J.D. Nolan
Kathryn Givney
Myra Nolan
Rhys Williams
Father Paul
Darryl Hickman
String
Marjorie Bennett
Drug Store Customer
Arthur Berkeley
Bus Passenger
Director King Vidor
Writer Lenore J. Coffee, Margaret Echard
Composer Max Steiner
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 1951
World premiere 12 April 1951
Release date
12 April 1951 USA
Budget $1,108,000
Production Warner Bros.
Also known as
Lightning Strikes Twice, Celos mortales, A villám kétszer csap le, Branded Woman, Ciúme, Ciúme que Mata, Do dwóch razy sztuka, Farvel til fortiden, Fulgerul loveşte de două ori, L'odio colpisce due volte, La luz brilló dos veces, Livsfarlig semester, O keravnos htypaei dyo fores, Salama iskee kahdesti, Ο κεραυνός χτυπάει δύο φορές, Молния бьет дважды

Film rating

6.5
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb

Quotes

Richard Trevelyan You can sleep in the den. There's a lock on the door.
Shelley Carnes Do I need it?
Richard Trevelyan I want you to feel that you're safe.
Shelley Carnes From what?
Richard Trevelyan From your thoughts.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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