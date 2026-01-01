Menu
Poster of The Cry Baby Killer
Poster of The Cry Baby Killer
IMDb Rating: 5.1
The Cry Baby Killer

The Cry Baby Killer

The Cry Baby Killer 18+
Synopsis

Teenage boy panics and takes hostages when he thinks he's committed murder. Actor Jack Nicholson's film debut as the juvenile delinquent.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 15 minutes
Production year 1958
World premiere 15 August 1958
Release date
15 August 1958 Great Britain
15 August 1958 USA
Production Allied Artists Pictures
Also known as
The Cry Baby Killer, Copilul plângăcios asasin, El crimen ronda por la noche, Ena pistoli, ena fili, mia dolofonia, Grita, asesino, Schrei, Baby-Killer, Verkšlenantis žudikas, Ένα πιστόλι, ένα φιλί, μία δολοφονία, Плакса-убийца
Director
Justus Addiss
Cast
Harry Lauter
Jack Nicholson
Jack Nicholson
Carolyn Mitchell
Brett Halsey
Lynn Cartwright
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas
