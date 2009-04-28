Menu
6.8 IMDb Rating: 6.2
The Limits of Control

The Limits of Control

Limits of Control, The 18+
Country USA / Spain / Japan
Runtime 1 hour 56 minutes
Production year 2009
Online premiere 29 May 2009
World premiere 28 April 2009
Release date
22 October 2009 Russia CP Classic 16+
22 October 2009 Belarus
2 December 2009 France
28 May 2009 Germany 12
22 October 2009 Kazakhstan
12 August 2010 South Korea 15
1 May 2009 USA
22 October 2009 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $1,981,718
Production Focus Features, Entertainment Farm (EF), PointBlank Films
Also known as
The Limits of Control, Los límites del control, Az irányítás határai, Giới Hạn Kiểm Soát, Granice kontrole, Kontrol limitleri, Kontroles robežas, Kontroliuojamos ribos, Les limites du contrôle, No Limits No Control, Os Limites do Controle, Os Limites do Controlo, Sta oria tou eleghou, The Limits of Control - Der geheimnisvolle Killer, Võimu piirid, Στα όρια του ελέγχου, Границите на контрола, Межа контролю, Предел контроля, リミッツ・オブ・コントロール
Director
Jim Jarmusch
Cast
Bill Murray
Tilda Swinton
Gael García Bernal
John Hurt
Hiam Abbass
6.8
6.2 IMDb
Quotes
Blonde Are you interested in films, by any chance? I like really old films. You can really see what the world looked like, thirty, fifty, a hundred years ago. You know the clothes, the telephones, the trains, the way people smoked cigarettes, the little details of life. The best films are like dreams you're never sure you've really had. I have this image in my head of a room full of sand. And a bird flies towards me, and dips its wing into the sand. And I honestly have no idea whether this image came from a dream, or a film. Sometimes I like it in films when people just sit there, not saying anything.
