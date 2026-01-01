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Poster of The Red Lotus
5.9
Kinoafisha Films The Red Lotus
5.9

The Red Lotus

, 2009
The Red Lotus
Ukraine / Drama, Crime / 18+
Poster of The Red Lotus
5.9

Cast

Mikhail Mamayev
Mikhail Mamayev
Yelena Polyakova
Yelena Polyakova
Natalya Lesnikovskaya
Natalya Lesnikovskaya
Vladimir Kapustin
Vladimir Kapustin
Georgiy Khostikoev
Ihor Honcharov
Elena Polyanskaya
Elena Polyanskaya
Director Zaza Buadze
Writer Zaza Buadze
Composer Valeriy Antonyuk
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Ukraine
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2009
Production Fresh Production UA
Also known as
The Red Lotus, Красный лотос

Film rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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