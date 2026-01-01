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5.9
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The Red Lotus
5.9
The Red Lotus
, 2009
The Red Lotus
Ukraine / Drama, Crime / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
5.9
Cast
Mikhail Mamayev
Yelena Polyakova
Natalya Lesnikovskaya
Vladimir Kapustin
Georgiy Khostikoev
Ihor Honcharov
Elena Polyanskaya
Director
Zaza Buadze
Writer
Zaza Buadze
Composer
Valeriy Antonyuk
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Ukraine
Runtime
1 hour 27 minutes
Production year
2009
Production
Fresh Production UA
Also known as
The Red Lotus, Красный лотос
More
Film rating
5.9
Rate
10
votes
6.9
IMDb
Showtimes
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