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Poster of Murder Mystery 2
5.5
Murder Mystery 2 - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Murder Mystery 2
5.5

Murder Mystery 2

, 2023
Murder Mystery 2
USA / Action, Comedy, Crime / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Murder Mystery 2
5.5
Murder Mystery 2 - Trailer
Murder Mystery 2  Trailer

Synopsis

Full-time detectives Nick and Audrey are struggling to get their private eye agency off the ground. They find themselves at the center of international abduction when their friend Maharaja, is kidnapped at his own lavish wedding.

Cast

Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston
Audrey
Adam Sandler
Adam Sandler
Nick
Mélanie Laurent
Mélanie Laurent
Claudette
Mark Strong
Mark Strong
Miller
Adeel Akhtar
Adeel Akhtar
The Maharajah
Jodie Turner-Smith
Jodie Turner-Smith
Countess Sekou
John Kani
John Kani
Colonel Ulenga
Kuhoo Verma
Saira
Dany Boon
Dany Boon
Inspector Delacroix
Enrique Arce
Enrique Arce
Francisco
Director Jeremy Garelick
Writer James Vanderbilt
Composer Rupert Gregson-Williams
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 30 March 2023
World premiere 24 March 2023
Release date
24 March 2023 USA
MPAA PG-13
Budget $150,000,000
Production Denver and Delilah Productions, Echo Films, Endgame Entertainment
Also known as
Murder Mystery 2, Misterio a la vista, Mistério em Paris, Criminales a la vista, Gizemli Cinayet 2, Gyagyás gyilkosság 2., Meurtre et mystère 2, Misterija ubistva 2, Murhamysteeri 2, Vacanță criminală 2, Vụ Giết Người Bí Ẩn 2, Zabójcze wesele, Πρόσκληση για φόνο 2, Загадкове вбивство 2, Убийство в Париже, マーダー・ミステリー2, 奪命鴛殃2, 猜猜猜誰是兇手 2, マーダー・ミステリー2：2023, 머더 미스터리 2, راز جنایت ۲, 谋杀疑案2

Film rating

5.5
Rate 16 votes
5.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Film Trailers

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Murder Mystery 2 - Trailer
Murder Mystery 2 Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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