Full-time detectives Nick and Audrey are struggling to get their private eye agency off the ground. They find themselves at the center of international abduction when their friend Maharaja, is kidnapped at his own lavish wedding.
ProductionDenver and Delilah Productions, Echo Films, Endgame Entertainment
Also known as
Murder Mystery 2, Misterio a la vista, Mistério em Paris, Criminales a la vista, Gizemli Cinayet 2, Gyagyás gyilkosság 2., Meurtre et mystère 2, Misterija ubistva 2, Murhamysteeri 2, Vacanță criminală 2, Vụ Giết Người Bí Ẩn 2, Zabójcze wesele, Πρόσκληση για φόνο 2, Загадкове вбивство 2, Убийство в Париже, マーダー・ミステリー2, 奪命鴛殃2, 猜猜猜誰是兇手 2, マーダー・ミステリー2：2023, 머더 미스터리 2, راز جنایت ۲, 谋杀疑案2