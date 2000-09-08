Menu
Poster of The Watcher
6.4 IMDb Rating: 5.3
Kinoafisha Films The Watcher

The Watcher

The Watcher 18+
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2000
Online premiere 9 March 2001
World premiere 8 September 2000
Release date
12 April 2001 Russia 18+
25 January 2001 Czechia 15+
8 November 2000 France
18 January 2001 Germany
12 April 2001 Kazakhstan
18 May 2001 Lithuania
18 January 2001 Netherlands
27 October 2000 Spain
3 November 2000 Thailand
8 September 2000 USA
12 April 2001 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $30,000,000
Worldwide Gross $47,267,829
Production Lewitt / Eberts Productions, Choi Niami Productions, Driven Productions
Also known as
The Watcher, El observador, 24 Horas Para Matar, A leskelődő, Asasinul din vis, Driven, İzleyici, Jälgija, O Observador, O paratiritis, Obserwator, Posmatrač, Regard dangereux, Sleduje ťa vrah, Sleduje tě vrah!, Sliedič, Stebėtojas, The watcher (Juego asesino), Ο παρατηρητής, Наблюдатель, Под наблюдение, Спостерігач, المراقب المجهول, ザ・ウォッチャー, 兇手正在看著你
Director
Joe Charbanic
Cast
Keanu Reeves
Keanu Reeves
James Spader
James Spader
Marisa Tomei
Marisa Tomei
Ernie Hudson
Ernie Hudson
Chris Ellis
Chris Ellis
6.4
5.3 IMDb
Quotes
Joel Campbell It's never quite that easy. You go through the door, and they're never just sitting there waiting for you with a welcoming smile on their face. best you can do is hope they fuck up and do what you can to be there when they do.
Dr. Polly Beilman And then blame yourself for the killings?
Joel Campbell Oh, no. I blame the asshole who did them.
