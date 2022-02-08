Miss Willoughby is an educator and keen adventurer, an heiress to a family fortune who, along with her ex-forces butler, Robert, and cheeky but reliable Jack Russell, Bentley, gets pulled into mystery and adventure surrounding a haunted antique bookshop.
ProductionGoldfinch, Highfield Grange Studios, MSR Media
Also known as
Miss Willoughby and the Haunted Bookshop, Miss Willoughby, Mademoiselle Willoughby et la librairie hantée, Miss Willoughby et la librairie hantée, Miss Willoughby y la librería embrujada, Miss Willoughby y la librería encantada, Мисс Уиллоби и книжная лавка с привидениями
Film rating
5.4
Rate11 votes
5.6IMDb
Stills
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.