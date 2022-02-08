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Poster of Miss Willoughby and the Haunted Bookshop
5.4
Kinoafisha Films Miss Willoughby and the Haunted Bookshop
5.4

Miss Willoughby and the Haunted Bookshop

, 2021
Miss Willoughby and the Haunted Bookshop
Great Britain / Adventure, Crime, Detective / 18+
Poster of Miss Willoughby and the Haunted Bookshop
5.4

Synopsis

Miss Willoughby is an educator and keen adventurer, an heiress to a family fortune who, along with her ex-forces butler, Robert, and cheeky but reliable Jack Russell, Bentley, gets pulled into mystery and adventure surrounding a haunted antique bookshop.

Cast

Nathalie Cox
Nathalie Cox
Miss Willoughby
Kelsey Grammer
Kelsey Grammer
Robert Windsor
Tara Fitzgerald
Tara Fitzgerald
Diana Branson
Steven Elder
Oliver Deakin
Caroline Quentin
Sarah Clarkson
Nicholas Jones
Professor Vernon Murray
Louise Bangay
Helen Deakin
Wayne Gordon
Wayne Gordon
D.I. Pryce
Bhavna Limbachia
Dr. Gaya Shirani
Marc Bannerman
Charles Vaines
Director Brad Watson, Mick Davis
Writer Philippe Martinez, Josh Ridgway, Chad Law, Kate Wood
Composer Adam Langston
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2021
Online premiere 8 February 2022
World premiere 8 February 2022
Release date
6 March 2022 France TP
Budget 1,500,000 GBP
Production Goldfinch, Highfield Grange Studios, MSR Media
Also known as
Miss Willoughby and the Haunted Bookshop, Miss Willoughby, Mademoiselle Willoughby et la librairie hantée, Miss Willoughby et la librairie hantée, Miss Willoughby y la librería embrujada, Miss Willoughby y la librería encantada, Мисс Уиллоби и книжная лавка с привидениями

Film rating

5.4
Rate 11 votes
5.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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