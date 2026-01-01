The film is a story of a young man coerced into undercover work for the police, in return for their dropping of charges against him. He is to befriend a leader of a gang of juvenile delinquents who plans big robbery of a jewelry store. The scheme works and the gang is caught in the act except the gang leader.
Przepraszam, czy tu bija?, Foul Play, Bocsánat, itt vernek?, Excuse Me, Is It Here They Beat Up People?, Gioco sleale, Pardon, wird hier geprügelt?, Przepraszam, czy tu biją?, Ursäkta, är det här man får på käften?, Verzeihung, wird hier geschlagen?