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Poster of Foul Play
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Foul Play
6.6

Foul Play

, 1976
Przepraszam, czy tu bija?
Poland / Action, Comedy, Crime / 18+
Poster of Foul Play
6.6

Synopsis

The film is a story of a young man coerced into undercover work for the police, in return for their dropping of charges against him. He is to befriend a leader of a gang of juvenile delinquents who plans big robbery of a jewelry store. The scheme works and the gang is caught in the act except the gang leader.

Cast

Jerzy Kulej
Inspector Milde
Jan Szczepanski
Inspector Górny
Zdzislaw Rychter
Jerzy 'Belus' Kudelski
Ryszard Faron
Student
Alfred Freudenheim
Col. Kubiak
Marek Siudym
Mariusz Dmochowski
Marek Piwowski
Wlodzimierz Stepinski
Director Olo
Bogdan Kowalczyk
Malolat
Jerzy Górecki
Bimber
Zbigniew Buczkowski
Militia Officer
Director Marek Piwowski
Writer Marek Piwowski
Composer Piotr Figiel
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Poland
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 1976
World premiere 22 November 1976
Release date
22 November 1976 Poland
Production Zespól Filmowy "Silesia"
Also known as
Przepraszam, czy tu bija?, Foul Play, Bocsánat, itt vernek?, Excuse Me, Is It Here They Beat Up People?, Gioco sleale, Pardon, wird hier geprügelt?, Przepraszam, czy tu biją?, Ursäkta, är det här man får på käften?, Verzeihung, wird hier geschlagen?

Film rating

6.6
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6.6 IMDb
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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