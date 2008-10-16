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Poster of Loft
7.5
Kinoafisha Films Loft
7.5

Loft

, 2008
Loft
Belgium / Drama, Romantic, Thriller, Crime, Detective / 18+
Poster of Loft
7.5

Synopsis

Five close friends, all of them married, share a loft to meet their mistresses. One day they find the body of a young woman in the loft. Since there are only five keys to the loft, the five men begin to suspect each other of murder.

Cast

Koen De Bouw
Koen De Bouw
Chris Van Outryve
Matthias Schoenaerts
Matthias Schoenaerts
Filip Willems
Bruno Vanden Broecke
Luc Seynaeve
Koen De Graeve
Marnix Laureys
Veerle Baetens
Veerle Baetens
Ann Marai
Tine Reymer
Barbara Stevens
An Miller
Ellen Van Outryve
Charlotte Vandermeersch
Vicky Willems
Filip Peeters
Vincent Stevens
Wine Dierickx
Elsie Seynaeve
Director Erik Van Looy
Writer Bart De Pauw
Composer Wolfram de Marco
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Belgium
Runtime 1 hour 58 minutes
Production year 2008
Online premiere 15 April 2016
World premiere 16 October 2008
Release date
21 October 2008 Belgium
11 November 2008 France
4 February 2009 Germany
25 August 2009 Netherlands
11 April 2009 Turkey
Budget €3,200,000
Worldwide Gross $9,168,516
Production Woestijnvis
Also known as
Loft, Loft - Tödliche Affären, Лофт, Çatı katı, Loft., Stan, The Loft, Tội Ác Trên Gác Mái, Любовна квартира, Стан у поткровљу, ロフト., 藏尸楼, 阁楼, Loft: Tödliche Affären, Loft BE

Film rating

7.5
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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