Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
Filming locations
Рейтинги
4.6
IMDb Rating: 4.7
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha
Films
Three Holes, Two Brads, and a Smoking Gun
Three Holes, Two Brads, and a Smoking Gun
Three Holes, Two Brads, and a Smoking Gun
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Thriller
Drama
Crime
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2014
World premiere
24 October 2014
Release date
24 October 2014
USA
Budget
$750,000
Production
Future Proof Films, ZKPassion Motion Pictures
Also known as
Three Holes, Two Brads, and a Smoking Gun, 3 Holes and a Smoking Gun, Nòng Súng Và 3 Lỗ Đạn, コントラクト・バトラーズ
Director
Hilarion Banks
Cast
Rudolf Martin
Richard Edson
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Three Holes, Two Brads, and a Smoking Gun
7.4
Missing
(2023)
5.7
Downsizing
(2017)
6.7
Behind Enemy Lines
(2001)
5.8
All the Pretty Horses
(2000)
7.7
Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels
(1998)
7.5
Desperado
(1995)
6.8
Clear and Present Danger
(1994)
6.0
Timecode
(2000)
Film in
Collections
Films about Books, Writers and Poets: A Top List
Film rating
4.6
Rate
10
votes
4.7
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
The Pout-Pout Fish
2025, Australia / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree