Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Three Holes, Two Brads, and a Smoking Gun
Poster of Three Holes, Two Brads, and a Smoking Gun
Рейтинги
4.6 IMDb Rating: 4.7
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Three Holes, Two Brads, and a Smoking Gun

Three Holes, Two Brads, and a Smoking Gun

Three Holes, Two Brads, and a Smoking Gun 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2014
World premiere 24 October 2014
Release date
24 October 2014 USA
Budget $750,000
Production Future Proof Films, ZKPassion Motion Pictures
Also known as
Three Holes, Two Brads, and a Smoking Gun, 3 Holes and a Smoking Gun, Nòng Súng Và 3 Lỗ Đạn, コントラクト・バトラーズ
Director
Hilarion Banks
Cast
Rudolf Martin
Richard Edson
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Three Holes, Two Brads, and a Smoking Gun
Missing 7.4
Missing (2023)
Downsizing 5.7
Downsizing (2017)
Behind Enemy Lines 6.7
Behind Enemy Lines (2001)
All the Pretty Horses 5.8
All the Pretty Horses (2000)
Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels 7.7
Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels (1998)
Desperado 7.5
Desperado (1995)
Clear and Present Danger 6.8
Clear and Present Danger (1994)
Timecode 6.0
Timecode (2000)
Film in Collections
Films about Books, Writers and Poets: A Top List Films about Books, Writers and Poets: A Top List

Film rating

4.6
Rate 10 votes
4.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
The Pout-Pout Fish
The Pout-Pout Fish
2025, Australia / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more