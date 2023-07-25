Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Квесты
4.8
Kinoafisha
Films
The Devil Comes to Kansas City
4.8
The Devil Comes to Kansas City
, 2023
The Devil Comes to Kansas City
USA / Crime, Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
4.8
Synopsis
Paul Wilson is a loving dad and husband, making ends meet on his farm in Iowa. When his wife is killed and daughter kidnapped in Kansas City, Paul reveals his past as a mercenary and must travel to the city to get his daughter back.
Expand
Cast
Kirk Fox
The Devil
Jim O'Heir
Richard Wilson
Maz Jobrani
The Politico
Kevin Porter
Craig Gleeson
Lauren Francesca
Ben Gavin
Paul Wilson
Chris Bylsma
Jeremiah Caine
Robert Coppage
Randall Johnson
Danielle Ricci
Sadie Wilson
Ari Bavel
The Dentist
Sebastian Carl Smith
Walter Rabbit
Director
Michael P. Blevins
Writer
Michael P. Blevins
Composer
Tasos Eliopoulos
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 37 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
25 July 2023
World premiere
25 July 2023
Release date
25 July 2023
USA
Production
Honeycomb Films
Also known as
The Devil Comes to Kansas City, Acordo com o Diabo
More
Film rating
4.8
Rate
15
votes
3.7
IMDb
Updated 29 April 2025
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Hive
2026, Canada, Horror, Detective, Sci-Fi
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Moonzy the Movie
2026, Russia, Animation, Children's, Family
Mutiny
2026, USA, Action, Thriller, Crime
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Motor City
2025, USA, Action, Crime, Drama
Moana
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree