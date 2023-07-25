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Poster of The Devil Comes to Kansas City
4.8
Kinoafisha Films The Devil Comes to Kansas City
4.8

The Devil Comes to Kansas City

, 2023
The Devil Comes to Kansas City
USA / Crime, Drama / 18+
Poster of The Devil Comes to Kansas City
4.8

Synopsis

Paul Wilson is a loving dad and husband, making ends meet on his farm in Iowa. When his wife is killed and daughter kidnapped in Kansas City, Paul reveals his past as a mercenary and must travel to the city to get his daughter back.

Cast

Kirk Fox
The Devil
Jim O'Heir
Jim O'Heir
Richard Wilson
Maz Jobrani
Maz Jobrani
The Politico
Kevin Porter
Kevin Porter
Craig Gleeson
Lauren Francesca
Ben Gavin
Paul Wilson
Chris Bylsma
Jeremiah Caine
Robert Coppage
Randall Johnson
Danielle Ricci
Sadie Wilson
Ari Bavel
The Dentist
Sebastian Carl Smith
Walter Rabbit
Director Michael P. Blevins
Writer Michael P. Blevins
Composer Tasos Eliopoulos
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 25 July 2023
World premiere 25 July 2023
Release date
25 July 2023 USA
Production Honeycomb Films
Also known as
The Devil Comes to Kansas City, Acordo com o Diabo

Film rating

4.8
Rate 15 votes
3.7 IMDb
Updated 29 April 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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