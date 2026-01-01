Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Tony Rome
Poster of Tony Rome
Рейтинги
6.6 IMDb Rating: 6.5
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Tony Rome

Tony Rome

Tony Rome 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Tony Rome, a tough Miami PI living on a houseboat, is hired by a local millionaire to find jewelry stolen from his daughter, and in the process has several encounters with local hoods as well as the Miami Beach PD.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 1967
World premiere 10 November 1967
Release date
18 April 1968 France
20 December 1967 Germany
4 January 1968 Great Britain
9 February 1968 Ireland 15
10 November 1967 USA
Budget $3,480,000
Production Arcola Pictures
Also known as
Tony Rome, Der Schnüffler, Hampa dorada, L'investigatore, Miami'de cinayet, Privatdetektiven Tony Rome, Shamus, Tony Rome - privatdetektiven, Tony Rome - yksityisetsivä, Tony Rome est dangereux !, Tony Rome, détective privé, Tony Rome, investiga, Tragom zlocina, Тони Рома, Тони Роум, トニー・ローム殺しの追跡
Director
Gordon Douglas
Cast
Frank Sinatra
Frank Sinatra
Jill St. John
Richard Conte
Gena Rowlands
Gena Rowlands
Simon Oakland
Simon Oakland
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Tony Rome
The Detective 6.5
The Detective (1968)
Robin and the 7 Hoods 6.5
Robin and the 7 Hoods (1964)
The First Deadly Sin 5.9
The First Deadly Sin (1980)
The Drowning Pool 6.5
The Drowning Pool (1975)
Lady in Cement 5.9
Lady in Cement (1968)
The Naked Runner 5.9
The Naked Runner (1967)
Assault on a Queen 5.6
Assault on a Queen (1966)
Marriage on the Rocks 5.8
Marriage on the Rocks (1965)
Ocean's 11 6.2
Ocean's 11 (1960)
Home Town Story 4.9
Home Town Story (1951)
Hysterical Blindness 6.4
Hysterical Blindness (2002)
Love Streams 7.7
Love Streams (1984)

Film rating

6.6
Rate 13 votes
6.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Quotes
Mrs. Schuyler [to a sleeping Rome on the sofa] Mr Rome. Are we alone?
Tony [Rome awakes and looks around] Yeah. Why, what did you have in mind?
Mrs. Schuyler I'm Mrs. Schuyler. I want to hire you.
Tony Well, I'm afraid not. You see I'm tied up on a case this week. Maybe next week.
Mrs. Schuyler Well that will be too late. My pussycat will be dead by then.
Tony [with a bewildered look] Your pussycat?
Mrs. Schuyler Someone's trying to poison her.
Tony Oh. Well, how do you know?
Mrs. Schuyler From her attitude. She's nervous, she's terrified.
Tony Well, you can't bank too much on the attitude of a pussycat.
Mrs. Schuyler Well my pussy used to be so sunny and full of fun, with the sweetest smile.
Tony You got a pussy that smiles?
Mrs. Schuyler No, that's just the point. She's frowning now. She knows. I tell you she knows.
Tony Well, I'm afraid I can't help you, Mrs. Schuyler.
Mrs. Schuyler But, you could at least meet my pussy.
Tony No, no, no. It's not possible. I can't meet your pussy. No. Why don't you try the Burns Agency - they specialize in pussy that won't smile.
Mrs. Schuyler Oh. Oh, well, thank you, Mr Rome. Thank you.
[Mrs. Schuyler walks out the door]
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Killer Whale
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more