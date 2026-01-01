Mrs. Schuyler
[to a sleeping Rome on the sofa]
Mr Rome. Are we alone?
Tony
[Rome awakes and looks around]
Yeah. Why, what did you have in mind?
Mrs. Schuyler
I'm Mrs. Schuyler. I want to hire you.
Tony
Well, I'm afraid not. You see I'm tied up on a case this week. Maybe next week.
Mrs. Schuyler
Well that will be too late. My pussycat will be dead by then.
Tony
[with a bewildered look]
Your pussycat?
Mrs. Schuyler
Someone's trying to poison her.
Tony
Oh. Well, how do you know?
Mrs. Schuyler
From her attitude. She's nervous, she's terrified.
Tony
Well, you can't bank too much on the attitude of a pussycat.
Mrs. Schuyler
Well my pussy used to be so sunny and full of fun, with the sweetest smile.
Tony
You got a pussy that smiles?
Mrs. Schuyler
No, that's just the point. She's frowning now. She knows. I tell you she knows.
Tony
Well, I'm afraid I can't help you, Mrs. Schuyler.
Mrs. Schuyler
But, you could at least meet my pussy.
Tony
No, no, no. It's not possible. I can't meet your pussy. No. Why don't you try the Burns Agency - they specialize in pussy that won't smile.
Mrs. Schuyler
Oh. Oh, well, thank you, Mr Rome. Thank you.
[Mrs. Schuyler walks out the door]