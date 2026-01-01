Mrs. Schuyler [to a sleeping Rome on the sofa] Mr Rome. Are we alone?

Tony [Rome awakes and looks around] Yeah. Why, what did you have in mind?

Mrs. Schuyler I'm Mrs. Schuyler. I want to hire you.

Tony Well, I'm afraid not. You see I'm tied up on a case this week. Maybe next week.

Mrs. Schuyler Well that will be too late. My pussycat will be dead by then.

Tony [with a bewildered look] Your pussycat?

Mrs. Schuyler Someone's trying to poison her.

Tony Oh. Well, how do you know?

Mrs. Schuyler From her attitude. She's nervous, she's terrified.

Tony Well, you can't bank too much on the attitude of a pussycat.

Mrs. Schuyler Well my pussy used to be so sunny and full of fun, with the sweetest smile.

Tony You got a pussy that smiles?

Mrs. Schuyler No, that's just the point. She's frowning now. She knows. I tell you she knows.

Tony Well, I'm afraid I can't help you, Mrs. Schuyler.

Mrs. Schuyler But, you could at least meet my pussy.

Tony No, no, no. It's not possible. I can't meet your pussy. No. Why don't you try the Burns Agency - they specialize in pussy that won't smile.

Mrs. Schuyler Oh. Oh, well, thank you, Mr Rome. Thank you.