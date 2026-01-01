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Poster of Sherlock Holmes Faces Death
7.0
Kinoafisha Films Sherlock Holmes Faces Death
7.0

Sherlock Holmes Faces Death

, 1943
Sherlock Holmes Faces Death
USA / Thriller, Detective, Crime / 18+
Poster of Sherlock Holmes Faces Death
7.0

Cast

Dennis Hoey
Lestrade
Arthur Margetson
Doctor Sexton
Nigel Bruce
Doctor Watson
Basil Rathbone
Sherlock Holmes
Hillary Brooke
Sally Musgrave
Halliwell Hobbes
Brunton
Minna Phillips
Mrs. Howells
Milburn Stone
Captain Vickery
Gavin Muir
Phillip Musgrave
Gerald Hamer
Langford
Director Roy William Neill
Writer Bertram Millhauser, Arthur Conan Doyle
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 8 minutes
Production year 1943
World premiere 17 September 1943
Release date
25 February 1958 Germany
17 September 1943 USA
Production Universal Pictures
Also known as
Sherlock Holmes Faces Death, Gespenster im Schloß, Sherlock Holmes desafía a la muerte, Шерлок Холмс перед лицом смерти, Das tödliche Ritual, Echec à la mort, Salaisuuksien talo, Sherlock Holmes Desafia a Morte, Sherlock Holmes di fronte alla morte, Sherlock Holmes Enfrenta a Morte, Sherlock Holmes face à la mort, Sherlock Holmes frente a la muerte, Sherlock Holmes i dødsfare, Sherlock Holmes kohtaa kuoleman, Sherlock Holmes möter döden, Sherlock Holmes ser døden i øjnene, Sherlock Holmes sieht dem Tod ins Gesicht, Sherlock Holmes szembenéz a halállal, Sherlock Holmes väistää kuoleman, Шерлок Холмс се изправя срещу смъртта, シャーロック・ホームズ危機一髪, ベイジル・ラスボーン版 シャーロック・ホームズ　シャーロック・ホームズ危機一髪, Desafiando a la muerte

Film rating

7.0
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb

Quotes

[last lines]
Sherlock Holmes There's a new spirit abroad in the land. The old days of grab and greed are on their way out. We're beginning to think of what we *owe* the other fellow, not just what we're compelled to give him. The time is coming, Watson, when we shant't be able to fill our bellies in comfort while other folk go hungry, or sleep in warm beds while others shiver in the cold. And we shan't be able to kneel and thank God for blessing us before our shining altars while men anywhere are kneeling in either physical or spiritual subjection.
Dr. John H. Watson You may be right, Holmes... I hope you are.
Sherlock Holmes And, God willing, we'll live to see that day, Watson.
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