Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Blood for Dust
6.8
Blood for Dust - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Blood for Dust
6.8

Blood for Dust

, 2023
Blood for Dust
USA / Action, Crime, Thriller / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Blood for Dust
6.8
Blood for Dust - Dubbed trailer
Blood for Dust  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

Former friends Cliff, a traveling salesman struggling to make a living, and Ricky, an illegal-weapons dealer making serious money, reconnect one fateful day. Hoping to make some quick cash, Cliff agrees to partner with the violent Ricky, who is expanding his business to include cross-state drug and gun deliveries for John, a mid-level American cartel boss. Reluctantly he agrees to retrofit his beat-up station wagon to carry dozens of kilos of drugs. When Ricky turns a simple exchange into a bloodbath to eliminate the competition, Cliff is forced to grapple with a harsh new reality.

Cast

Scoot McNairy
Scoot McNairy
Cliff
Kit Harington
Kit Harington
Ricky
Josh Lucas
Josh Lucas
John
Ethan Suplee
Ethan Suplee
Slim
Scoot McNairy
Scoot McNairy
Cliff
Nora Zehetner
Amy
Amber Rose Mason
Rebecca
Stephen Dorff
Stephen Dorff
Gus
Chris Mullinax
Bill
Travis W Bruyer
Don
Russ Tiller
Hayes
Director Rod Blackhurst
Writer Rod Blackhurst, David Ebeltoft
Composer Nick Bohun
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 18 April 2024
World premiere 11 June 2023
Release date
18 April 2024 Russia Парадиз
18 April 2024 Azerbaijan
29 February 2024 Bulgaria
18 April 2024 Kyrgyzstan
18 April 2024 Moldova
21 August 2025 Qatar
19 April 2024 Spain 16
18 April 2024 Tajikistan
21 August 2025 UAE 18TC
29 February 2024 Uzbekistan
Worldwide Gross $4,632
Production BondIt Media Capital, Boxo Productions, Good Wizard
Also known as
Blood for Dust, Caminhos de Sangue, Muerte en la nieve, Sânge și praf, Кровь в обмен на пыль, 色之血, 血债血偿, Caminos de Sangre

Film rating

6.8
Rate 13 votes
5.3 IMDb
Updated 8 April 2024

Film Trailers

All trailers
Blood for Dust - Dubbed trailer
Blood for Dust Dubbed trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Blood for Dust

Shifter
Shifter Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2023, USA
4.0
Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre
Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre Thriller, Action, Comedy
2023, USA
7.0
Retribution
Retribution Thriller
2023, USA
6.0
Hypnotic
Hypnotic Action, Detective, Thriller
2023, Great Britain / USA
6.0
John Wick: Chapter 4
John Wick: Chapter 4 Action, Thriller, Crime
2023, USA
8.0
In the Land of Saints and Sinners
In the Land of Saints and Sinners Thriller
2023, USA
7.0
Silent Night
Silent Night Action
2023, USA
5.0
Blacklight
Blacklight Action
2022, USA / China / Australia
6.0
Marlowe
Marlowe Thriller
2022, USA
6.0
The Old Way
The Old Way Action, Western
2022, USA
6.0
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Sacrifice
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Motor City
Motor City
2025, USA, Action, Crime, Drama
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Deep Water
Deep Water
2026, USA / Spain, Action, Horror, Thriller
Moshenniki
Moshenniki
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Parallel Tales
Parallel Tales
2026, France / Belgium / Italy / USA / Saudi Arabia, Crime, Drama, Detective
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more