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Poster of Going Places
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Going Places
7.1

Going Places

, 1974
Les Valseuses
France / Crime, Comedy, Drama / 18+
Poster of Going Places
7.1

Cast

Gérard Depardieu
Gérard Depardieu
Jean-Claude
Jeanne Moreau
Isabelle Huppert
Isabelle Huppert
Miou-Miou
Miou-Miou
Marie-Ange
Patrick Dewaere
Pierrot
Christian Alers
Henri, le père de Jacqueline
Brigitte Fossey
La femme du train
Michel Peyrelon
Bruno, le chirurgien
Gérard Boucaron
Carnot, le mécanicien
Jacques Chailleux
Jacques Pirolle
Eva Damien
La femme de Bruno
Dominique Davray
Suzanne
Director Bertrand Blier
Writer Bertrand Blier, Philippe Dumarçay
Composer Stéphane Grappelli
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 55 minutes
Production year 1974
Online premiere 11 June 2021
World premiere 20 March 1974
Release date
10 January 1997 Russia
30 September 2027 Austria 16
11 September 1974 Denmark
7 March 1975 Finland
20 March 1974 France
12 May 1974 Germany
7 February 1992 Great Britain
13 May 1974 India
18 October 1975 Japan
11 July 2019 Netherlands
21 February 2013 Portugal
6 October 1975 Spain
5 August 1974 Sweden
13 May 1974 USA
8 June 1979 Uruguay
MPAA R
Production C.A.P.A.C., Uranus Productions France, S.N. Prodis
Also known as
Les valseuses, Going Places, Las cosas por su nombre, Los rompepelotas, Die Ausgebufften, As Bailarinas, Balls, Buzíci, Corações Loucos, De to frække, Flörtkulorna, Getting It Up, Herék, avagy a tojástánc, I santissimi, Jaja, Making It, O horos ton dieftharmenon, Riipukset, Šokantys valsą, Testicles, Wir sind die Größten, Ο χορός των διεφθαρμένων, Валсьорките, Вальсирующие, 고잉 플레이스, バルスーズ, 圓舞曲女郎, 华尔兹女郎, 圆舞曲女郎, De Linkmichels

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 4 September 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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