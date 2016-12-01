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Poster of The Menkoff Method
5.8
Kinoafisha Films The Menkoff Method
5.8

The Menkoff Method

, 2020
The Menkoff Method
Australia / Comedy, Crime, Fantasy / 18+
Poster of The Menkoff Method
5.8

Synopsis

David Cork (Lachlan Woods) is a lowly data processor slaving away in the cubicle wasteland of Endo Bank's notorious Data Processing Centre, the DPC. But his real passion is manga. David is obsessed with the superhero Foxy Chaos - and he aspires to meet her creator, Takuya Fujimoro. David's manga dreams are shattered when a sinister Russian HR guru arrives at the DPC. Max Menkoff (Noah Taylor) has big plans and no worker is safe from his "method". Murder, chaos and office zombies take hold! Only David, in alliance with the brilliant and determined Ruby Jackson (Jessica Clarke), can stand in Menkoff's way. But what is the Menkoff Method? And what does it mean for David Cork?

Cast

Robert Taylor
Clive Struthers
Noah Taylor
Noah Taylor
Max Menkoff
Lachlan Woods
David Cork
Jessica Clarke
Ruby Jackson
Catherine McClements
Marjorie Werne
Malcolm Kennard
Karpov
Olga Makeeva
Olga Makeeva
Svetlana
David Whiteley
Guy Curry
Andrew Ryan
Andrew Ryan
Gary Barrett
Jane Allsop
Nancy Mayer
Director David Parker
Writer Zac Gillam
Composer Paul Grabowsky
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Australia
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2020
World premiere 1 December 2016
Release date
1 December 2016 Australia
Production ROAR Digital, White Hot Productions
Also known as
The Menkoff Method, Il metodo Menkoff

Film rating

5.8
Rate 10 votes
5.6 IMDb
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