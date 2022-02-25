Menu
Рейтинги
6.5
IMDb Rating: 5.8
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha
Films
Skazka dlya starykh
Skazka dlya starykh
Skazka dlya starykh
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Drama
Crime
Skazka dlya starykh
trailer
trailer
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 20 minutes
Production year
2021
World premiere
25 February 2022
Release date
13 October 2022
Russia
Вольга
13 October 2022
Kyrgyzstan
16+
Budget
1,400,000 RUR
Worldwide Gross
$60,471
Production
Frut Taym
Also known as
Skazka dlya starykh, A tale for the old, Сказка для старых
Director
Fyodor Lavrov
Roman Mihaylov
Cast
Kirill Poluhin
Fyodor Lavrov
Roman Mihaylov
Evgeniy Tkachuk
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Skazka dlya starykh
6.4
Khandra
(2020)
6.6
Christmas, Again
(2014)
5.6
Break Loose
(2013)
4.9
Na vydokhe
(2022)
7.3
Zdorovyy chelovek
(2022)
6.8
Zemun
(2021)
6.4
Malchiki + Devochki =
(2014)
7.0
Doch
(2012)
8.0
The Fool
(2014)
7.0
Alien Girl
(2010)
5.4
Sententia
(2020)
6.4
Father and Son
(2003)
Film rating
6.5
Rate
14
votes
5.8
IMDb
Write review
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
Людмила Ковалёва
14 October 2022, 21:21
Начало очень интересное. Криминал изнутри показан.Конец сказочный, несколько разочаровывает.
kerastase
20 October 2022, 18:22
Шикарная сказка!!! Посмотрела на одном дыхании)
Reviews
Write review
Film Trailers
All trailers
Skazka dlya starykh
Trailer
0
0
Все трейлеры
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Now Playing
New Releases
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Here
2024, USA, Drama
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
