Рейтинги
6.5 IMDb Rating: 5.8
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2021
World premiere 25 February 2022
Release date
13 October 2022 Russia Вольга
13 October 2022 Kyrgyzstan 16+
Budget 1,400,000 RUR
Worldwide Gross $60,471
Production Frut Taym
Also known as
Skazka dlya starykh, A tale for the old, Сказка для старых
Director
Cast
Kirill Poluhin
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
Людмила Ковалёва 14 October 2022, 21:21
Начало очень интересное. Криминал изнутри показан.Конец сказочный, несколько разочаровывает.
kerastase 20 October 2022, 18:22
Шикарная сказка!!! Посмотрела на одном дыхании)
Skazka dlya starykh - trailer
Skazka dlya starykh Trailer
