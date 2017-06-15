Menu
Poster of YOLO - You Only Live Once
Poster of YOLO - You Only Live Once
4.6 IMDb Rating: 4.6
Kinoafisha Films YOLO - You Only Live Once

YOLO - You Only Live Once

Sólo se vive una vez 18+
Synopsis

Leo is the wrong man in the wrong place at the wrong time. After taping a murder and keeping the evidence he runs away to stay alive and, in order to survive, he has to cover up himself. Under a new identity he will become an orthodox Hasidic Jew. A french ruthless killer, Duges and his associates López and Harken will hunt Leo. Their nonstop chase has only one exhilarating speed: all- out. Time is running out and his enemies are getting closer. Now Leo a ragtag bunch of misfits will face the biggest challenge of their lives.
YOLO - You Only Live Once - trailer
YOLO - You Only Live Once  trailer
Country Argentina / Spain
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2017
Online premiere 13 January 2018
World premiere 15 June 2017
Release date
15 June 2017 Argentina
7 October 2017 Spain 12
Budget $3,000,000
Worldwide Gross $493,374
Production A Contracorriente Films, Benteveo Producciones, Bowfinger International Pictures
Also known as
Sólo se vive una vez, You Only Live Once, Solo se vive una vez, Só se Vive uma Vez, YOLO - You Only Live Once, Живее се само веднъж, Живёшь только раз, ゲット・アライブ
Director
Federico Cueva
Cast
Peter Lanzani
Peter Lanzani
Gérard Depardieu
Gérard Depardieu
Pablo Rago
Hugo Silva
Luis Brandoni
Luis Brandoni
4.6
Rate 10 votes
4.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
YOLO - You Only Live Once - trailer
YOLO - You Only Live Once Trailer
