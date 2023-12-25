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Poster of High and Low
7.9
Kinoafisha Films High and Low
7.9

High and Low

, 1963
Heaven and Hell / Tengoku to-jigoku
Japan / Thriller, Crime / 18+
Poster of High and Low
7.9

Cast

Kenjirō Ishiyama
Chief Detective 'Bos'n' Taguchi
Yutaka Sada
Aoki - the Chauffeur
Tatsuya Mihashi
Kawanishi - Gondô's Secretary
Isao Kimura
Detective Arai
Tatsuya Nakadai
Chief Detective Tokura
Toshiro Mifune
Toshiro Mifune
Kingo Gondô
Kyōko Kagawa
Reiko Gondô
Takeshi Katō
Detective Nakao
Takashi Shimura
Takashi Shimura
Chief of Investigation Section
Jun Tazaki
Kamiya - National Shoes Publicity Director
Director Akira Kurosawa
Writer Hideo Oguni, Ryûzô Kikushima, Eijirô Hisaita, Akira Kurosawa
Composer Masaru Satô
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Japan
Runtime 2 hours 22 minutes
Production year 1963
Online premiere 27 January 2025
World premiere 27 August 1963
Release date
8 September 2002 Argentina
27 October 1969 Denmark
27 March 1981 Finland
9 March 2016 France
1 February 1993 Germany
1 April 1967 Great Britain
27 January 1967 Italy
27 February 2016 Japan
12 June 1968 Mexico
26 June 2025 Netherlands 12
25 February 2005 Philippines
22 September 2008 Spain
13 December 1968 Sweden
26 November 1963 USA
Budget 230,000,000 JPY
Worldwide Gross $72,745
Production Toho, Kurosawa Production Co.
Also known as
Tengoku to jigoku, High and Low, Рай и ад, Cielo e infierno, El cielo y el infierno, Nebo a peklo, Rojus ir pragaras, Zwischen Himmel und Hölle, Између неба и пакла, Anatomia di un rapimento, Bala va paeen, Behesht va doozakh, Cerul și iadul, Céu e Inferno, Céu e o Inferno, Cənnət və cəhənnəm, El infierno del odio, Entre le ciel et l'enfer, Heaven and Hell, High & Low, Himmel och helvete, Himmel og helvede, Himmel og helvete, Između neba i pakla, Jannat va do'zax, Le paradis et l'enfer, Menny és pokol, Nebe a peklo, Niebo i piekło, O dolofonos tou Tokyo, Taivas ja helvetti, The Ransom, Wielki i mały, Yüksek ve Alçak, Ο δολοφόνος του Τόκιο, Жұмақ пен тозақ, Између неба и земље, Рай і пекло, 천국과 지옥, 天国と地獄, 天国与地狱, 天國與地獄, 天堂与地狱, Դրախտ և Դժոխք, Između neba i zemlje, الجنة والجحيم

Film rating

7.9
Rate 13 votes
8.4 IMDb
Updated 25 December 2023

Quotes

Kingo Gondo Why should you and I hate each other?
Ginjirô Takeuchi, medical intern I don't know. I'm not interested in self-analysis. I do know my room was so cold in winter and so hot in summer I couldn't sleep. Your house looked like heaven, high up there. That's how I began to hate you.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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