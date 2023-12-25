Tengoku to jigoku, High and Low, Рай и ад, Cielo e infierno, El cielo y el infierno, Nebo a peklo, Rojus ir pragaras, Zwischen Himmel und Hölle, Између неба и пакла, Anatomia di un rapimento, Bala va paeen, Behesht va doozakh, Cerul și iadul, Céu e Inferno, Céu e o Inferno, Cənnət və cəhənnəm, El infierno del odio, Entre le ciel et l'enfer, Heaven and Hell, High & Low, Himmel och helvete, Himmel og helvede, Himmel og helvete, Između neba i pakla, Jannat va do'zax, Le paradis et l'enfer, Menny és pokol, Nebe a peklo, Niebo i piekło, O dolofonos tou Tokyo, Taivas ja helvetti, The Ransom, Wielki i mały, Yüksek ve Alçak, Ο δολοφόνος του Τόκιο, Жұмақ пен тозақ, Између неба и земље, Рай і пекло, 천국과 지옥, 天国と地獄, 天国与地狱, 天國與地獄, 天堂与地狱, Դրախտ և Դժոխք, Između neba i zemlje, الجنة والجحيم
Film rating
7.9
Rate13 votes
8.4IMDb
Updated 25 December 2023
Quotes
Kingo GondoWhy should you and I hate each other?
Ginjirô Takeuchi, medical internI don't know. I'm not interested in self-analysis. I do know my room was so cold in winter and so hot in summer I couldn't sleep. Your house looked like heaven, high up there. That's how I began to hate you.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.