Constance Bailey is a no-nonsense detective who prefers to work alone. When a high-profile CEO is murdered on the eve of his company’s corporate event in Malta – a high-stakes ballroom competition between senior executives – Detective Bailey is sent undercover as one of the contestants. The only problem? She can’t dance. To convincingly compete, she must team up with charismatic and free-spirited performer Sebastian Moore. But with a killer on the loose and a growing list of suspects, it’s going to take more than a little fancy footwork to solve this case.