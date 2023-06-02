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Poster of The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango
7.1
Kinoafisha Films The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango
7.1

The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango

, 2023
The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango
Malta, USA / Crime, Drama / 18+
Poster of The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango
7.1

Synopsis

Constance Bailey is a no-nonsense detective who prefers to work alone. When a high-profile CEO is murdered on the eve of his company’s corporate event in Malta – a high-stakes ballroom competition between senior executives – Detective Bailey is sent undercover as one of the contestants. The only problem? She can’t dance. To convincingly compete, she must team up with charismatic and free-spirited performer Sebastian Moore. But with a killer on the loose and a growing list of suspects, it’s going to take more than a little fancy footwork to solve this case.

Cast

Will Kemp
Will Kemp
Sebastian Moore
Bettina Paris
Barbra Stone
Natasa Babic
Mary Aston
Diego Wallraff
Kevin Hamilton
Lacey Chabert
Lacey Chabert
Constance Bailey
Peter Galea
Tom Stevens
Michela Farrugia
Jennifer Tate
Clare Agius
Ana Spiteri
Marysia S. Peres
Judy Maxwell
Mikhail Basmadjian
Captain Kelly
Michela Farrugia
Jennifer Tate
Director Stefan Scaini
Writer Aubrey Day
Composer Christopher Guglick
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Malta / USA
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 2 June 2023
World premiere 2 June 2023
Production Leif Films, Tetrad Productions, Moviehouse Entertainment
Also known as
The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango, Detective a passo di danza, Танцующий детектив: Смертельное танго

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
Updated 29 May 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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