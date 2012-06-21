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Poster of Pusher
5.5
Pusher - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Pusher
5.5

Pusher

, 2012
Pusher
Great Britain / Crime, Thriller / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Pusher
5.5
Pusher - Trailer
Pusher  Trailer

Synopsis

In London, a street dealer's life spins out of control over the course of one week after he borrows money from his supplier on what's supposed to be a sure thing.

Cast

Richard Coyle
Richard Coyle
Frank
Bronson Webb
Bronson Webb
Tony
Agyness Deyn
Agyness Deyn
Flo
Mem Ferda
Hakan
Zlatko Buric
Zlatko Buric
Milo
Paul Kaye
Paul Kaye
Fitz
Bill Thomas
Jack
Neil Maskell
Neil Maskell
Marlon
Daisy Lewis
Danaka
Ray Callaghan
Maurice
Director Luis Prieto
Writer Matthew Read
Composer Paul Hartnoll, Phil Hartnoll, Orbital
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 2012
Online premiere 11 July 2012
World premiere 21 June 2012
Release date
21 June 2012 Russia 16+
26 October 2012 Brazil
6 December 2012 Germany
12 October 2012 Great Britain
21 June 2012 Kazakhstan
12 October 2012 Netherlands 18
26 October 2012 USA
21 June 2012 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget 2,300,000 GBP
Worldwide Gross $197,857
Production Vertigo Films, Embargo Films
Also known as
Pusher, Contra o Tempo, Diiler, Never Cross the Line, Never Cross the Line: Pusher, Pušer, Revendeur, Tội Phạm Ma Túy, Veszélyes ultimátum, Дилер, プッシャー, Pusher2012

Film rating

5.5
Rate 15 votes
5.5 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Pusher - Trailer
Pusher Trailer
Pusher - Clip 3
Pusher Clip 3
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Listen to the
soundtrack Pusher
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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