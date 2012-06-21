Cast
Cast and Crew
Writer
Matthew Read
Composer
Paul Hartnoll, Phil Hartnoll, Orbital
Film details
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 29 minutes
Production year
2012
Online premiere
11 July 2012
World premiere
21 June 2012
Release date
|21 June 2012
|Russia
|
|16+
|26 October 2012
|Brazil
|
|
|6 December 2012
|Germany
|
|
|12 October 2012
|Great Britain
|
|
|21 June 2012
|Kazakhstan
|
|
|12 October 2012
|Netherlands
|
|18
|26 October 2012
|USA
|
|
|21 June 2012
|Ukraine
|
|
MPAA
R
Budget
2,300,000 GBP
Worldwide Gross
$197,857
Production
Vertigo Films, Embargo Films
Also known as
Pusher, Contra o Tempo, Diiler, Never Cross the Line, Never Cross the Line: Pusher, Pušer, Revendeur, Tội Phạm Ma Túy, Veszélyes ultimátum, Дилер, プッシャー, Pusher2012