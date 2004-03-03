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Poster of Secret Agents
5.8
Kinoafisha Films Secret Agents
5.8

Secret Agents

, 2004
Agents secrets
France, Italy, Spain / Crime / 18+
Poster of Secret Agents
5.8

Cast

Vincent Cassel
Vincent Cassel
Brisseau
Monica Bellucci
Monica Bellucci
Lisa
Andre Dussollier
Andre Dussollier
Colonel Grasset
Charles Berling
Charles Berling
Eugène
Bruno Todeschini
Bruno Todeschini
Homme maigre en civil
Ludovic Schoendoerffer
Loïc
Éric Savin
Tony
Serge Avedikian
Igor Lipovsky
Najwa Nimri
Najwa Nimri
Gabrielle Lazure
Véronique Lipovsky
Sergio Peris-Mencheta
Sergio Peris-Mencheta
Raymond
Director Frédéric Schoendoerffer, Frédéric Schoendoerffer
Writer Jean Cosmos, Ludovic Schoendoerffer, Yann Brion, Olivier Douyère, Frédéric Schoendoerffer, Frédéric Schoendoerffer
Composer Bruno Coulais
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Italy / Spain
Runtime 1 hour 49 minutes
Production year 2004
World premiere 3 March 2004
Release date
15 July 2004 Russia
15 July 2004 Belarus
20 June 2005 Czechia
31 March 2004 France
16 April 2004 Greece
15 July 2004 Kazakhstan
3 March 2004 USA
15 July 2004 Ukraine
Budget €14,000,000
Worldwide Gross $6,166,893
Production La Chauve Souris, Carcharodon, TF1 Films Production
Also known as
Agents secrets, Secret Agents, Spy Bound, Agentes Secretos, Agents secrets - Im Fadenkreuz des Todes, Kataskopoi, Kémek között, Salaagendid, Slaptieji agentai, Špijunske tajne, Spy bound - Agenten im Schatten, Tajni agenci, Κατάσκοποι, Тайни агенти, Тайные агенты, スパイ・バウンド, 超級特工, 秘密雇员, ماموران مخفی, مامورین مخفی

Film rating

5.8
Rate 10 votes
5.4 IMDb
Updated 13 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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