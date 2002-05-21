Film details
Country
Germany / Spain / Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 46 minutes
Production year
2002
World premiere
21 May 2002
Release date
|11 December 2002
|France
|
|
|26 June 2003
|Germany
|
|12
|4 October 2002
|Great Britain
|
|
|4 October 2002
|Ireland
|
|
|21 February 2003
|Italy
|
|
|10 January 2003
|Spain
|
|
Worldwide Gross
$3,961,374
Production
Alta Films, BBC Film, Road Movies Filmproduktion
Also known as
Sweet Sixteen, Afili delikanlı, doux seize 2002, Dulces dieciséis, Édes kamaszkor, Felices dieciséis, Felizes Dezesseis, Glyka dekaxi, Huoleton nuoruus, Słodka szesnastka, Γλυκά δεκάξι, Милые шестнадцать лет, Сладките 16, Солодкі шістнадцять, 甜蜜十六歲