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Poster of Sweet Sixteen
7.4
Kinoafisha Films Sweet Sixteen
7.4

Sweet Sixteen

, 2002
Sweet Sixteen
Germany, Spain, Great Britain / Crime, Drama / 18+
Poster of Sweet Sixteen
7.4

Synopsis

Determined to have a normal family life once his mother gets out of prison, a Scottish teenager from a tough background sets out to raise the money for a home.

Cast

Martin Compston
Martin Compston
Liam
William Ruane
Pinball
Annmarie Fulton
Chantelle
Michelle Abercromby
Suzanne
Jon Morrison
Gary Maitland
Matt Costello
Rene Costa
Michelle Coulter
Jean
Gary McCormack
Stan
Tommy McKee
Rab
Calum McAlees
Calum
Director Ken Loach
Writer Paul Laverty
Composer George Fenton
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany / Spain / Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 46 minutes
Production year 2002
World premiere 21 May 2002
Release date
11 December 2002 France
26 June 2003 Germany 12
4 October 2002 Great Britain
4 October 2002 Ireland
21 February 2003 Italy
10 January 2003 Spain
Worldwide Gross $3,961,374
Production Alta Films, BBC Film, Road Movies Filmproduktion
Also known as
Sweet Sixteen, Afili delikanlı, doux seize 2002, Dulces dieciséis, Édes kamaszkor, Felices dieciséis, Felizes Dezesseis, Glyka dekaxi, Huoleton nuoruus, Słodka szesnastka, Γλυκά δεκάξι, Милые шестнадцать лет, Сладките 16, Солодкі шістнадцять, 甜蜜十六歲

Film rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
7.4 IMDb
Updated 1 March 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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