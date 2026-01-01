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5.0
Kinoafisha Films Avelord
5.0

Avelord

, 2010
Avelord
Armenia / Action, Drama, Crime / 18+
5.0

Cast

Mikael Dzhanibekyan
Mikael Dzhanibekyan
Michael Janibekyan
Director Mikael Dzhanibekyan, Murad Janibekyan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Armenia
Runtime 1 hour 18 minutes
Production year 2010
Also known as
Avelord, Лишний

Film rating

5.0
Rate 15 votes
5.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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