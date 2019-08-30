Cast
Cast and Crew
Composer
Blvck Ceiling, Gary Hickeson, John Swihart
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 28 minutes
Production year
2019
Online premiere
6 September 2019
World premiere
30 August 2019
Release date
|1 September 2020
|Germany
|
|
|3 July 2020
|Taiwan
|
|
|30 August 2019
|USA
|
|
MPAA
R
Budget
$18,000,000
Production
Quiver Distribution, Redbox Entertainment, Pretzel Fang Productions
Also known as
The Fanatic, Fanático, Fanatik, Fanatyk, Moose, Επικίνδυνος θαυμαστής, Фанат, Фанатикът, ファナティック ハリウッドの狂愛者, 頭號粉絲, Fanatico