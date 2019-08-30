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Poster of The Fanatic
4.2
Kinoafisha Films The Fanatic
4.2

The Fanatic

, 2019
The Fanatic
USA / Thriller, Crime / 18+
Poster of The Fanatic
4.2

Cast

John Travolta
John Travolta
Moose
Devon Sawa
Devon Sawa
Hunter Dunbar
Ana Golja
Ana Golja
Leah
James Paxton
Slim
Jeff Chase
Jeff Chase
Security Guard
Jacob Grodnik
Todd
Josh Richman
Aaron
Luis Da Silva Jr.
Luis Da Silva Jr.
Luis
Jessica Uberuaga
Brenda
Rene Aranda
Rene Aranda
Tourist
Director Fred Durst
Writer Fred Durst, Dave Bekerman
Composer Blvck Ceiling, Gary Hickeson, John Swihart
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2019
Online premiere 6 September 2019
World premiere 30 August 2019
Release date
1 September 2020 Germany
3 July 2020 Taiwan
30 August 2019 USA
MPAA R
Budget $18,000,000
Production Quiver Distribution, Redbox Entertainment, Pretzel Fang Productions
Also known as
The Fanatic, Fanático, Fanatik, Fanatyk, Moose, Επικίνδυνος θαυμαστής, Фанат, Фанатикът, ファナティック ハリウッドの狂愛者, 頭號粉絲, Fanatico

Film rating

4.2
Rate 24 votes
4.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  3889 In the Thriller genre  823 In the Crime genre  273 In films of USA  2200 In films of 2019  146

Quotes

Moose [to store manager] Hey Aaron!
Aaron Chocolate mousse!
Moose I can't talk too long. I gotta poo.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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