[Vaughn smashes the tail-lights with a 4X4]

Chris Vaughn [Vaughn smashes the tail-lights with a 4X4] They're broken.

What's wrong with my tail-lights?

Jay Hamilton What's wrong with my tail-lights?

Get your tail-lights fixed, sir.

Chris Vaughn Get your tail-lights fixed, sir.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.