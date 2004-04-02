ProductionMetro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM), Hyde Park Entertainment, Mandeville Films
Also known as
Walking Tall, Con la frente en alto, A testa alta, Atmaksas stunda, Com as Próprias Mãos, Emelt fővel, Justice sauvage, Katta qadam, Kättemaksu tund, Khi Cựu Binh Trở Về, Kráčející skála, Me to kefali psila, Mergând Mândru, Mestni rešitelj, Pisando fuerte, Praf si pulbere, Puhdistaja, Rensaren, Tolérance zéro, Walking Tall - Auf eigene Faust, Walking Tall - Justiceiro Incorruptível, Yolun sonu, Z podniesionym czołem, Με το κεφάλι ψηλά, Гордо изправен, Ходати усправно, Широко крокуючи, Широко шагая, ワイルド・タウン 英雄伝説, 捍衛家園, Walking Tall 1, Върви гордо, Caminando con orgullo
Film rating
6.3
Rate10 votes
6.2IMDb
Stills
Quotes
Chris VaughnGet your tail-lights fixed, sir.
Jay HamiltonWhat's wrong with my tail-lights?
Chris Vaughn[Vaughn smashes the tail-lights with a 4X4]They're broken.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.