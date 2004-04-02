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Poster of Walking Tall
6.3
Kinoafisha Films Walking Tall
6.3

Walking Tall

, 2004
Walking Tall
USA / Crime, Action, Adventure, Drama / 18+
Poster of Walking Tall
6.3

Cast

Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson
Chris Vaughn
Neal McDonough
Neal McDonough
Jay Hamilton
Johnny Knoxville
Johnny Knoxville
Ray Templeton
John Beasley
Chris Vaughn Sr.
Barbara Tarbuck
Connie Vaughn
Kristen Wilson
Michelle Vaughn
Khleo
Pete Vaughn
Ashley Scott
Deni
Kevin Durand
Kevin Durand
Booth
Michael Bowen
Sheriff Stan Watkins
Director Kevin Bray
Writer Mort Briskin, David Klass, Channing Gibson, David Levien
Composer Graeme Revell
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2004
Online premiere 9 July 2004
World premiere 2 April 2004
Release date
22 July 2004 Russia 12+
22 July 2004 Belarus
15 June 2004 Brazil 14
9 April 2004 Canada
7 July 2004 France
15 July 2004 Germany
9 July 2004 Great Britain
1 November 2004 Greece
22 July 2004 Kazakhstan
2 September 2004 Netherlands
7 April 2004 Puerto Rico
11 November 2004 Slovakia 15
2 April 2004 USA
22 July 2004 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $46,000,000
Worldwide Gross $57,223,890
Production Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM), Hyde Park Entertainment, Mandeville Films
Also known as
Walking Tall, Con la frente en alto, A testa alta, Atmaksas stunda, Com as Próprias Mãos, Emelt fővel, Justice sauvage, Katta qadam, Kättemaksu tund, Khi Cựu Binh Trở Về, Kráčející skála, Me to kefali psila, Mergând Mândru, Mestni rešitelj, Pisando fuerte, Praf si pulbere, Puhdistaja, Rensaren, Tolérance zéro, Walking Tall - Auf eigene Faust, Walking Tall - Justiceiro Incorruptível, Yolun sonu, Z podniesionym czołem, Με το κεφάλι ψηλά, Гордо изправен, Ходати усправно, Широко крокуючи, Широко шагая, ワイルド・タウン 英雄伝説, 捍衛家園, Walking Tall 1, Върви гордо, Caminando con orgullo

Film rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
6.2 IMDb

Quotes

Chris Vaughn Get your tail-lights fixed, sir.
Jay Hamilton What's wrong with my tail-lights?
Chris Vaughn [Vaughn smashes the tail-lights with a 4X4] They're broken.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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