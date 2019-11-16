Menu
6.7 IMDb Rating: 6.7
Freies Land
Country Germany
Runtime 2 hours 9 minutes
Production year 2019
Online premiere 5 June 2020
World premiere 16 November 2019
Release date
2 February 2026 Russia Престиж Кино 16+
22 July 2020 France U
9 January 2020 Germany 16
Worldwide Gross $298,069
Production Syrreal Entertainment, Telepool, Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen (ZDF)
Also known as
Freies Land, Free Country, Un país libre, Đất Nước Tự Do, Det frie land, Fritt land, Lands of Murders, Marshland, Sumpfland, Svobodná země, Vapaa maa, Wolny kraj, Свободная страна, 自由之境
Director
Christian Alvart
Christian Alvart
Cast
Trystan Pütter
Trystan Pütter
