Freies Land
Freies Land
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country
Germany
Runtime
2 hours 9 minutes
Production year
2019
Online premiere
5 June 2020
World premiere
16 November 2019
Release date
|2 February 2026
|Russia
| Престиж Кино
|16+
|22 July 2020
|France
|
|U
|9 January 2020
|Germany
|
|16
Worldwide Gross
$298,069
Production
Syrreal Entertainment, Telepool, Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen (ZDF)
Also known as
Freies Land, Free Country, Un país libre, Đất Nước Tự Do, Det frie land, Fritt land, Lands of Murders, Marshland, Sumpfland, Svobodná země, Vapaa maa, Wolny kraj, Свободная страна, 自由之境