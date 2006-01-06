Teresa Gazelle [after she revives Oleg and sends him out of the house, she points her gun at Dez] Move over. Get out of his way!

Dez [as Oleg walks out of the room] You know I've got a safe in the bedroom. There's $100,000 in cash there in diamonds. All you have to do is take the boy and walk away!

Teresa Gazelle [Teresa observes the hidden closet where obscene child pornography is shown along with body bags and surgical knives] Oh my God... Oh my God!

[Teresa feels the plastic floor]

Teresa Gazelle Oh my God... Oh my God.

[pause]

Teresa Gazelle Oh, you sick fucks!

Dez [stutters nervously] You're right, we are. We're sick. We are! This is really great, this is going to help us...

Teresa Gazelle Give me your phone...

Dez Please. Yeah!

[Dez hands over Teresa his cell phone]

Edele What're you doing?

911 Dispatcher She wants the phone...

911 Dispatcher [Teresa grabs the phone and dials 911] 911. What is the nature of your emergency?

Teresa Gazelle I just heard shooting across the hall. 1456 Owin's Park Lane.

911 Dispatcher What is your name, ma'am?

[Teresa hangs up]

Edele You're not serious...