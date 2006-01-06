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Poster of Running Scared
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Running Scared
7.1

Running Scared

, 2006
Running Scared
Germany, USA / Action, Drama, Thriller, Crime / 18+
Poster of Running Scared
7.1

Synopsis

A low-ranking thug is entrusted by his crime boss to dispose of a gun that killed corrupt cops, but things get out of control when the gun ends up in wrong hands.

Cast

Paul Walker
Paul Walker
Joey Gazelle
Cameron Bright
Oleg Yugorsky
Vera Farmiga
Vera Farmiga
Teresa Gazelle
Johnny Messner
Johnny Messner
Tommy 'Tombs' Perello
Alex Neuberger
Nicky Gazelle
John Noble
David Warshofsky
David Warshofsky
Elizabeth Mitchell
Elizabeth Mitchell
Arthur J. Nascarella
Chazz Palminteri
Chazz Palminteri
Detective Rydell
Bruce Altman
Bruce Altman
Dez
Michael Cudlitz
Michael Cudlitz
Sal 'Gummy Bear' Franzone
Director Wayne Kramer
Writer Wayne Kramer
Composer Mark Isham
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany / USA
Runtime 2 hours 2 minutes
Production year 2006
World premiere 6 January 2006
Release date
16 March 2006 Russia Вест 18+
24 August 2006 Argentina
13 April 2006 Australia
19 May 2006 Austria
16 March 2006 Belarus
10 May 2006 Belgium
24 February 2006 Brazil
31 March 2006 Denmark
21 April 2006 Finland
1 March 2006 France
13 April 2006 Germany
6 January 2006 Great Britain
20 April 2006 Greece
26 April 2007 Hungary
14 April 2006 Iceland
6 January 2006 Ireland
20 April 2006 Israel
13 April 2006 Italy
11 October 2008 Japan
16 March 2006 Kazakhstan
1 December 2006 Mexico
30 March 2006 Netherlands
21 September 2007 Panama
27 April 2006 Portugal
17 March 2006 Romania
23 March 2006 Singapore
8 June 2006 South Korea
20 October 2006 Spain
28 April 2006 Sweden
24 March 2006 Taiwan
20 April 2006 Thailand
24 February 2006 USA
16 March 2006 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $15,000,000
Worldwide Gross $9,380,029
Production New Line Cinema, Media 8 Entertainment, True Grit Productions
Also known as
Running Scared, El día del crimen, La prueba del crimen, Bek neatsigrezdamas, Chronica shel ekdah, Halálos hajsza, Họng Súng Tử Thần, Între focuri, Kaçış, La Peur au ventre, La prueba del delito, Medo de Morte, Na begu pred mafijo, No Rastro da Bala, Panična potjera, Panično bekstvo, Potęga strachu, Running, Traqué, Trexe grigora, Wairudo baretto, Wild Bullet, Zbesilý útek, Zběsilý útěk, Τρέξε γρήγορα, Беги без оглядки, Біжи без оглядки, Бягащ до смърт, ワイルド・バレット, 奪命鎗火, Running Scared - Renn oder stirb

Film rating

7.1
Rate 11 votes
7.3 IMDb
Write review
Updated 31 July 2024
Listen to the
soundtrack Running Scared

Quotes

Teresa Gazelle [after she revives Oleg and sends him out of the house, she points her gun at Dez] Move over. Get out of his way!
Dez [as Oleg walks out of the room] You know I've got a safe in the bedroom. There's $100,000 in cash there in diamonds. All you have to do is take the boy and walk away!
Teresa Gazelle [Teresa observes the hidden closet where obscene child pornography is shown along with body bags and surgical knives] Oh my God... Oh my God!
[Teresa feels the plastic floor]
Teresa Gazelle Oh my God... Oh my God.
[pause]
Teresa Gazelle Oh, you sick fucks!
Dez [stutters nervously] You're right, we are. We're sick. We are! This is really great, this is going to help us...
Teresa Gazelle Give me your phone...
Dez Please. Yeah!
[Dez hands over Teresa his cell phone]
Edele What're you doing?
911 Dispatcher She wants the phone...
911 Dispatcher [Teresa grabs the phone and dials 911] 911. What is the nature of your emergency?
Teresa Gazelle I just heard shooting across the hall. 1456 Owin's Park Lane.
911 Dispatcher What is your name, ma'am?
[Teresa hangs up]
Edele You're not serious...
[Teresa lifts up her gun and shoots them both]
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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