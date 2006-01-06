Teresa Gazelle
[after she revives Oleg and sends him out of the house, she points her gun at Dez] Move over. Get out of his way!
Dez
[as Oleg walks out of the room] You know I've got a safe in the bedroom. There's $100,000 in cash there in diamonds. All you have to do is take the boy and walk away!
Teresa Gazelle
[Teresa observes the hidden closet where obscene child pornography is shown along with body bags and surgical knives] Oh my God... Oh my God!
[Teresa feels the plastic floor]
Teresa Gazelle
Oh my God... Oh my God.
[pause]
Teresa Gazelle
Oh, you sick fucks!
Dez
[stutters nervously] You're right, we are. We're sick. We are! This is really great, this is going to help us...
Teresa Gazelle
Give me your phone...
Dez
Please. Yeah!
[Dez hands over Teresa his cell phone]
Edele
What're you doing?
911 Dispatcher
She wants the phone...
911 Dispatcher
[Teresa grabs the phone and dials 911] 911. What is the nature of your emergency?
Teresa Gazelle
I just heard shooting across the hall. 1456 Owin's Park Lane.
911 Dispatcher
What is your name, ma'am?
[Teresa hangs up]
Edele
You're not serious...
[Teresa lifts up her gun and shoots them both]