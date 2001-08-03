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Poster of The Cat's Meow
6.4
Kinoafisha Films The Cat's Meow
6.4

The Cat's Meow

, 2001
The Cat's Meow
Great Britain, Germany, Canada / Crime, Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of The Cat's Meow
6.4

Cast

Kirsten Dunst
Kirsten Dunst
Marion Davies
Cary Elwes
Cary Elwes
Thomas Ince
Edward Herrmann
W.R. Hearst
Eddie Izzard
Eddie Izzard
Charlie Chaplin
Joanna Lumley
Joanna Lumley
Elinor Glyn
Jennifer Tilly
Jennifer Tilly
Louella Parsons
Claudia Harrison
Margaret Livingston
Victor Slezak
George Thomas
James Laurenson
Dr. Daniel Goodman
Ronan Vibert
Joseph Willicombe
Director Peter Bogdanovich
Writer Steven Peros
Composer Ian Whitcomb
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain / Germany / Canada
Runtime 1 hour 54 minutes
Production year 2001
Online premiere 3 August 2001
World premiere 3 August 2001
Release date
11 March 2002 Argentina
8 October 2001 Belgium
25 January 2002 Netherlands
3 August 2001 Switzerland
3 May 2002 USA
MPAA PG-13
Budget $7,000,000
Worldwide Gross $3,646,994
Production Lionsgate, Dan Films, CP Medien AG
Also known as
The Cat's Meow, El maullido del gato, Hollywoods hemlighet, Un parfum de meurtre, Cetățeanul Hearst, El miau del gato, Everybody Charleston, Hollywood Confidential, Hollywoods hemmelighed, Hollywoods hemmelighet, Kassi mjäu, Mirtis Holivude, Murha vailla syyllistä, Najveća holivudska tajna, O Miado do Gato, O Miar do Gato, Pénzeszsák, To niaourisma tis gatas, Zakazana namiętność, Το νιαούρισμα της γάτας, Смерть в Голливуде, Смерть в Голлівуді, ブロンドと柩の謎

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Updated 1 February 2022
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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