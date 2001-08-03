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Film rating
6.4
Rate10 votes
6.4IMDb
Updated 1 February 2022
Stills
Quotes
Marion DaviesNothing can happen this weekend.
Charlie ChaplinSo what are you doing next weekend?
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.