Cast
Gautham Vasudev Menon
Joshy Andrews
Mansoor Ali Khan
Hridayaraj D'Souza
Priya Anand
Priya Andrews
Kamal Haasan
Agent Vikram
Cast and Crew
Director
Lokesh Kanagaraj
Writer
Lokesh Kanagaraj, Rathna Kumar, Deeraj Vaidy
Composer
Anirudh Ravichander
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 39 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
21 November 2023
World premiere
18 October 2023
Release date
|19 October 2023
|Russia
| Indian Films
|
|22 October 2023
|Finland
|
|Tulossa
|18 October 2023
|France
|
|
|20 October 2023
|Great Britain
|
|15
|19 October 2023
|India
|
|
|20 October 2023
|Japan
|
|
|19 October 2023
|Malaysia
|
|
|27 October 2023
|Poland
|
|
|27 October 2023
|Romania
|
|
|19 October 2023
|UAE
|
|18TC
|19 October 2023
|USA
|
|NR
|19 October 2023
|Uzbekistan
|
|16+
Worldwide Gross
$6,978,436
Production
Seven Screen Studio, The Route
Also known as
Leo, Doce e Sangrento, Dulce y sangriento Leo, Thalapathy 67, Лео, レオ：ブラッディ・スイート, 利奥, 里奥, Leo 2023, Leo Tamil, Leo (2023), LEO: Bloody Sweet, Leo Hindi