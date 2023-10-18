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Poster of Leo
8.3
Leo - Subtitled trailer
Kinoafisha Films Leo
8.3

Leo

, 2023
Leo
India / Action, Crime, Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Leo
8.3
Leo - Subtitled trailer
Leo  Subtitled trailer

Cast

Vijay
Vijay
Parthiban
Sanjay Dutt
Sanjay Dutt
Antony Das
Anurag Kashyap
Daniel
Trisha Krishnan
Sathya
Babu Antony
Arjun Sarja
Harold Das
Gautham Vasudev Menon
Joshy Andrews
Mysskin
Shanmugam
Mansoor Ali Khan
Hridayaraj D'Souza
Priya Anand
Priya Andrews
Kamal Haasan
Agent Vikram
Director Lokesh Kanagaraj
Writer Lokesh Kanagaraj, Rathna Kumar, Deeraj Vaidy
Composer Anirudh Ravichander
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 39 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 21 November 2023
World premiere 18 October 2023
Release date
19 October 2023 Russia Indian Films
22 October 2023 Finland Tulossa
18 October 2023 France
20 October 2023 Great Britain 15
19 October 2023 India
20 October 2023 Japan
19 October 2023 Malaysia
27 October 2023 Poland
27 October 2023 Romania
19 October 2023 UAE 18TC
19 October 2023 USA NR
19 October 2023 Uzbekistan 16+
Worldwide Gross $6,978,436
Production Seven Screen Studio, The Route
Also known as
Leo, Doce e Sangrento, Dulce y sangriento Leo, Thalapathy 67, Лео, レオ：ブラッディ・スイート, 利奥, 里奥, Leo 2023, Leo Tamil, Leo (2023), LEO: Bloody Sweet, Leo Hindi

Film rating

8.3
Rate 13 votes
7.2 IMDb
Write review
Updated 25 October 2023

Film Trailers

All trailers
Leo - Subtitled trailer
Leo Subtitled trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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