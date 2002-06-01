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Poster of Spun
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Spun
6.8

Spun

, 2002
Spun
USA, Sweden / Crime, Drama, Comedy / 18+
Poster of Spun
6.8

Cast

Jason Schwartzman
Jason Schwartzman
Ross
John Leguizamo
John Leguizamo
Spider Mike
Mena Suvari
Mena Suvari
Cookie
Patrick Fugit
Patrick Fugit
Frisbee
Brittany Murphy
Brittany Murphy
Nikki
Mickey Rourke
Mickey Rourke
The Cook
Peter Stormare
Peter Stormare
Alexis Arquette
Eric Roberts
Eric Roberts
Chloe Hunter
April Love
Julia Mendoza
La Sadgirl
Debbie Harry
Director Jonas Åkerlund
Writer Will De Los Santos, Creighton Vero
Composer Billy Corgan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Sweden
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 2002
World premiere 1 June 2002
Release date
21 August 2003 Russia Екатеринбург Арт
12 December 2003 Austria
21 August 2003 Belarus
5 November 2003 Belgium
14 March 2003 Brazil 18
6 September 2002 Canada
3 June 2004 Czechia
19 September 2003 Denmark 15
6 February 2004 Estonia
17 October 2003 Finland K-18
7 August 2013 Germany
28 November 2003 Great Britain
24 February 2005 Hungary 18
19 June 2004 Japan R18+
21 August 2003 Kazakhstan
12 December 2003 Lithuania
12 March 2004 Mexico
7 February 2003 Norway 18
8 October 2004 Spain 18
5 September 2003 Sweden 15
1 June 2002 USA
21 August 2003 Ukraine
Budget $2,000,000
Worldwide Gross $692,065
Production Muse Productions, Brink Films, Little Magic Films
Also known as
Spun, Adicción, A por, Bulanık, Cracké, Craqué, Doze, Pilves, Spun - Sem Limites, Spun - syöksykierteessä, Spun - Viagem Radical, Spun: Leben im Rausch, The Cook, Zadet, Εξάρτηση, Въртележка, Высший пилотаж, スパン, 天旋地幻

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Quotes

[last lines]
The Cook [telling a story to Ross, whose asleep in the passenger seat] I remember the time, I tell ya, I was about... I was little... I don't know, four, five years old, something like that. We had this old dog... and it had a litter of puppies... and I walked in the bathroom one day and my mother was standing there... kneeling down. Dog had a litter of about eight and my mother was bending over and she was killing each one of these little puppies in the bathtub... and I remember I said, "Why?"... She said, "I'm just killing what I can't take care of"... Then my momma said to me... she looked at me and she said... "I wish I could do that to you"... Maybe she... maybe she shoulda.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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