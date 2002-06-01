[last lines]

The Cook [telling a story to Ross, whose asleep in the passenger seat] I remember the time, I tell ya, I was about... I was little... I don't know, four, five years old, something like that. We had this old dog... and it had a litter of puppies... and I walked in the bathroom one day and my mother was standing there... kneeling down. Dog had a litter of about eight and my mother was bending over and she was killing each one of these little puppies in the bathtub... and I remember I said, "Why?"... She said, "I'm just killing what I can't take care of"... Then my momma said to me... she looked at me and she said... "I wish I could do that to you"... Maybe she... maybe she shoulda.